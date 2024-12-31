Tony Pollard Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Houston Texans and their 12th-ranked run defense (115.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Pollard worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Texans? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Pollard vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.59

68.59 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

0.33 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.80

11.80 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard Fantasy Performance

Pollard is currently the 21st-ranked fantasy player at his position (58th overall), posting 153.5 total fantasy points (10.2 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Pollard has amassed 26.9 fantasy points (9.0 per game) as he's run for 182 yards and scored one touchdown on 46 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 27 yards on four grabs (six targets).

Pollard has amassed 50.6 fantasy points (10.1 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 336 yards with two touchdowns on 78 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 70 yards on 11 grabs (17 targets).

The high point of Pollard's fantasy season was a Week 12 outburst against the Houston Texans, a matchup in which he tallied 18.9 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 24 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tony Pollard let down his fantasy managers against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, when he mustered only 2.9 fantasy points (6 carries, 14 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of 15 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Texans this year.

Houston has allowed two or more passing TDs to 10 opposing QBs this season.

The Texans have given up three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed 29 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Houston has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Texans have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

Houston has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Texans have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Tony Pollard? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.