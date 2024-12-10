Tony Pollard Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will face the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the 23rd-ranked rushing defense in the league (130.3 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Pollard worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Bengals? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Pollard this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Pollard vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 81.82

81.82 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.55

0.55 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.10

17.10 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard Fantasy Performance

With 139.0 fantasy points in 2024 (10.7 per game), Pollard is the 18th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 47th overall.

During his last three games, Pollard has delivered 36.1 total fantasy points (12.0 per game), running the ball 53 times for 256 yards and one score. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 65 yards on nine receptions (13 targets).

Pollard has 45.3 total fantasy points (9.1 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 71 times for 315 yards with one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 98 yards on 15 catches (21 targets).

The high point of Pollard's fantasy season so far was Week 12 against the Houston Texans, when he carried 24 times for 119 yards and one touchdown on his way to 18.9 fantasy points. He also had three receptions (on five targets) for 10 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tony Pollard's game versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 2.9 fantasy points. He rushed for 14 yards on six carries on the day with three catches for 15 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Bengals have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Cincinnati has allowed eight players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed three players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of five players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed a touchdown catch by 23 players this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Cincinnati this season.

Four players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has given up at least one rushing TD to 13 players this season.

The Bengals have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Tony Pollard? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.