Tony Pollard 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2024 season, Tony Pollard is the 28th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Tennessee Titans player was 18th among all RBs in fantasy points last year, with 167.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Tony Pollard Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Pollard's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|167.6
|52
|18
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|158.9
|70
|22
Tony Pollard 2023 Game-by-Game
Pollard accumulated 20.2 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 70 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 1 against the New York Giants, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Giants
|20.2
|14
|70
|2
|3
|2
|0
|82
|Week 2
|Jets
|12.9
|25
|72
|0
|8
|7
|0
|109
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|12.1
|23
|122
|0
|3
|3
|0
|121
|Week 4
|Patriots
|6.0
|11
|47
|0
|3
|3
|0
|60
|Week 5
|@49ers
|4.4
|8
|29
|0
|5
|4
|0
|64
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|11.0
|15
|30
|0
|7
|6
|0
|110
|Week 8
|Rams
|5.5
|12
|53
|0
|1
|1
|0
|55
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Tony Pollard vs. Other Titans Rushers
The Titans threw the ball on 52.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 47.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 27th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Pollard's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Tony Pollard
|252
|1,005
|6
|60
|4.0
|Tyjae Spears
|100
|453
|2
|9
|4.5
|Will Levis
|25
|57
|1
|3
|2.3
|Calvin Ridley
|9
|23
|0
|1
|2.6
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Tony Pollard? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.