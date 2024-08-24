Tony Pollard 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2024 season, Tony Pollard is the 28th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Tennessee Titans player was 18th among all RBs in fantasy points last year, with 167.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Tony Pollard Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Pollard's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 167.6 52 18 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 158.9 70 22

Tony Pollard 2023 Game-by-Game

Pollard accumulated 20.2 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 70 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 1 against the New York Giants, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Giants 20.2 14 70 2 3 2 0 82 Week 2 Jets 12.9 25 72 0 8 7 0 109 Week 3 @Cardinals 12.1 23 122 0 3 3 0 121 Week 4 Patriots 6.0 11 47 0 3 3 0 60 Week 5 @49ers 4.4 8 29 0 5 4 0 64 Week 6 @Chargers 11.0 15 30 0 7 6 0 110 Week 8 Rams 5.5 12 53 0 1 1 0 55 View Full Table

Tony Pollard vs. Other Titans Rushers

The Titans threw the ball on 52.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 47.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 27th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Pollard's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tony Pollard 252 1,005 6 60 4.0 Tyjae Spears 100 453 2 9 4.5 Will Levis 25 57 1 3 2.3 Calvin Ridley 9 23 0 1 2.6

