Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Tuesday 11/12/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Hornets at Magic
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Magic (84.3%)
Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|LaMelo Ball
|LaMelo Ball
|SG
|Josh Green
|Josh Green
|SF
|Brandon Miller
|Brandon Miller
|PF
|Tidjane Salaun
|Tidjane Salaun
|C
|Taj Gibson
|Taj Gibson
Orlando Magic Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SF
|Tristan Da Silva
|Tristan Da Silva
|PF
|Franz Wagner
|Franz Wagner
|C
|Goga Bitadze
|Goga Bitadze
Heat at Pistons
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Heat (70.2%)
Miami Heat Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyler Herro
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Terry Rozier
|Terry Rozier
|SF
|Haywood Highsmith
|Haywood Highsmith
|PF
|Kevin Love
|Kevin Love
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|Bam Adebayo
Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Cade Cunningham
|Cade Cunningham
|SG
|Jaden Ivey
|Jaden Ivey
|SF
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|PF
|Tobias Harris
|Tobias Harris
|C
|Jalen Duren* (Q)
|Isaiah Stewart
Hawks at Celtics
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Celtics (86.7%)
Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Dyson Daniels
|Trae Young
|SG
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Dyson Daniels
|SF
|Garrison Mathews*
|Zaccharie Risacher
|PF
|Jalen Johnson
|Jalen Johnson
|C
|Clint Capela
|Clint Capela
- Trae Young is out tonight.
Boston Celtics Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Derrick White
|Derrick White
|SG
|Jrue Holiday
|Jrue Holiday
|SF
|Jaylen Brown
|Jaylen Brown
|PF
|Jayson Tatum (Q)
|Jayson Tatum
|C
|Al Horford (Q)
|Al Horford
Knicks at 76ers
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: 76ers (55.5%)
New York Knicks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|Jalen Brunson
|SG
|Mikal Bridges
|Mikal Bridges
|SF
|Josh Hart
|Josh Hart
|PF
|OG Anunoby
|OG Anunoby
|C
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Karl-Anthony Towns
Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Kyle Lowry
|SG
|Kelly Oubre
|Kelly Oubre
|SF
|Paul George
|Paul George
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Caleb Martin
|C
|Joel Embiid*
|Andre Drummond
- Joel Embiid is expected to make his season debut tonight.
Raptors at Bucks
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Bucks (81.5%)
Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Immanuel Quickley (Q)
|Immanuel Quickley
|SG
|Gradey Dick
|Gradey Dick
|SF
|RJ Barrett
|RJ Barrett
|PF
|Ochai Agbaji
|Ochai Agbaji
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|Jakob Poeltl
Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Pat Connaughton*
|Damian Lillard
|SG
|Andre Jackson Jr. (Q)
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|SF
|Taurean Prince
|Taurean Prince
|PF
|Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q)
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|C
|Brook Lopez
|Brook Lopez
- Damian Lillard (concussion) is out for tonight's game.
Suns at Jazz
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Suns (65.0%)
Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyus Jones
|Tyus Jones
|SG
|Devin Booker
|Devin Booker
|SF
|Bradley Beal (Q)
|Bradley Beal
|PF
|Royce O'Neale*
|Ryan Dunn
|C
|Jusuf Nurkic (Q)
|Jusuf Nurkic
Utah Jazz Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Collin Sexton
|Isaiah Collier
|SG
|Keyonte George* (Q)
|Collin Sexton
|SF
|Cody Williams
|Cody Williams
|PF
|Lauri Markkanen
|Lauri Markkanen
|C
|Walker Kessler
|Walker Kessler
Timberwolves at Blazers
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Timberwolves (83.6%)
Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Mike Conley
|Mike Conley
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Julius Randle
|Julius Randle
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|Rudy Gobert
Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Anfernee Simons
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Toumani Camara
|Toumani Camara
|SF
|Deni Avdija*
|Shaedon Sharpe
|PF
|Jerami Grant
|Jerami Grant
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|Deandre Ayton
Mavericks at Warriors
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Warriors (71.9%)
Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Luka Doncic (Q)
|Luka Doncic
|SG
|Kyrie Irving
|Kyrie Irving
|SF
|Klay Thompson
|Klay Thompson
|PF
|Naji Marshall
|Naji Marshall
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Daniel Gafford
Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Stephen Curry
|Stephen Curry
|SG
|De'Anthony Melton
|De'Anthony Melton
|SF
|Andrew Wiggins (Q)
|Andrew Wiggins
|PF
|Draymond Green
|Draymond Green
|C
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
