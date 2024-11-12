Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Tuesday 11/12/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Hornets at Magic

numberFire Prediction: Magic (84.3%)

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG LaMelo Ball LaMelo Ball SG Josh Green Josh Green SF Brandon Miller Brandon Miller PF Tidjane Salaun Tidjane Salaun C Taj Gibson Taj Gibson

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Suggs Jalen Suggs SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Tristan Da Silva Tristan Da Silva PF Franz Wagner Franz Wagner C Goga Bitadze Goga Bitadze

Heat at Pistons

numberFire Prediction: Heat (70.2%)

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyler Herro Tyler Herro SG Terry Rozier Terry Rozier SF Haywood Highsmith Haywood Highsmith PF Kevin Love Kevin Love C Bam Adebayo Bam Adebayo

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Cade Cunningham Cade Cunningham SG Jaden Ivey Jaden Ivey SF Tim Hardaway Jr. Tim Hardaway Jr. PF Tobias Harris Tobias Harris C Jalen Duren* (Q) Isaiah Stewart

Hawks at Celtics

numberFire Prediction: Celtics (86.7%)

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Dyson Daniels Trae Young SG Zaccharie Risacher Dyson Daniels SF Garrison Mathews* Zaccharie Risacher PF Jalen Johnson Jalen Johnson C Clint Capela Clint Capela

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Derrick White Derrick White SG Jrue Holiday Jrue Holiday SF Jaylen Brown Jaylen Brown PF Jayson Tatum (Q) Jayson Tatum C Al Horford (Q) Al Horford

Knicks at 76ers

numberFire Prediction: 76ers (55.5%)

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Brunson Jalen Brunson SG Mikal Bridges Mikal Bridges SF Josh Hart Josh Hart PF OG Anunoby OG Anunoby C Karl-Anthony Towns Karl-Anthony Towns

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Kyle Lowry Kyle Lowry SG Kelly Oubre Kelly Oubre SF Paul George Paul George PF Caleb Martin Caleb Martin C Joel Embiid* Andre Drummond

Joel Embiid is expected to make his season debut tonight.

Raptors at Bucks

numberFire Prediction: Bucks (81.5%)

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Immanuel Quickley (Q) Immanuel Quickley SG Gradey Dick Gradey Dick SF RJ Barrett RJ Barrett PF Ochai Agbaji Ochai Agbaji C Jakob Poeltl Jakob Poeltl

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Pat Connaughton* Damian Lillard SG Andre Jackson Jr. (Q) Andre Jackson Jr. SF Taurean Prince Taurean Prince PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q) Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Brook Lopez

Damian Lillard (concussion) is out for tonight's game.

Suns at Jazz

numberFire Prediction: Suns (65.0%)

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyus Jones Tyus Jones SG Devin Booker Devin Booker SF Bradley Beal (Q) Bradley Beal PF Royce O'Neale* Ryan Dunn C Jusuf Nurkic (Q) Jusuf Nurkic

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Collin Sexton Isaiah Collier SG Keyonte George* (Q) Collin Sexton SF Cody Williams Cody Williams PF Lauri Markkanen Lauri Markkanen C Walker Kessler Walker Kessler

Timberwolves at Blazers

numberFire Prediction: Timberwolves (83.6%)

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Mike Conley Mike Conley SG Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle Julius Randle C Rudy Gobert Rudy Gobert

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Anfernee Simons Anfernee Simons SG Toumani Camara Toumani Camara SF Deni Avdija* Shaedon Sharpe PF Jerami Grant Jerami Grant C Deandre Ayton Deandre Ayton

Mavericks at Warriors

numberFire Prediction: Warriors (71.9%)

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Luka Doncic (Q) Luka Doncic SG Kyrie Irving Kyrie Irving SF Klay Thompson Klay Thompson PF Naji Marshall Naji Marshall C Daniel Gafford Daniel Gafford

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Stephen Curry Stephen Curry SG De'Anthony Melton De'Anthony Melton SF Andrew Wiggins (Q) Andrew Wiggins PF Draymond Green Draymond Green C Trayce Jackson-Davis Trayce Jackson-Davis

