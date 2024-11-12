menu item
NBA

Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Tuesday 11/12/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Hornets at Magic

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Charlotte Hornets
@
Orlando Magic
Nov 13 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Magic (84.3%)

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLaMelo BallLaMelo Ball
SGJosh GreenJosh Green
SFBrandon MillerBrandon Miller
PFTidjane SalaunTidjane Salaun
CTaj GibsonTaj Gibson

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen SuggsJalen Suggs
SGKentavious Caldwell-PopeKentavious Caldwell-Pope
SFTristan Da SilvaTristan Da Silva
PFFranz WagnerFranz Wagner
CGoga BitadzeGoga Bitadze

Heat at Pistons

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Miami Heat
@
Detroit Pistons
Nov 13 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Heat (70.2%)

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyler HerroTyler Herro
SGTerry RozierTerry Rozier
SFHaywood HighsmithHaywood Highsmith
PFKevin LoveKevin Love
CBam AdebayoBam Adebayo

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCade CunninghamCade Cunningham
SGJaden IveyJaden Ivey
SFTim Hardaway Jr.Tim Hardaway Jr.
PFTobias HarrisTobias Harris
CJalen Duren* (Q)Isaiah Stewart

Hawks at Celtics

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Atlanta Hawks
@
Boston Celtics
Nov 13 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Celtics (86.7%)

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDyson DanielsTrae Young
SGZaccharie RisacherDyson Daniels
SFGarrison Mathews*Zaccharie Risacher
PFJalen JohnsonJalen Johnson
CClint CapelaClint Capela

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDerrick WhiteDerrick White
SGJrue HolidayJrue Holiday
SFJaylen BrownJaylen Brown
PFJayson Tatum (Q)Jayson Tatum
CAl Horford (Q)Al Horford

Knicks at 76ers

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

New York Knicks
@
Philadelphia 76ers
Nov 13 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: 76ers (55.5%)

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen BrunsonJalen Brunson
SGMikal BridgesMikal Bridges
SFJosh HartJosh Hart
PFOG AnunobyOG Anunoby
CKarl-Anthony TownsKarl-Anthony Towns

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGKyle LowryKyle Lowry
SGKelly OubreKelly Oubre
SFPaul GeorgePaul George
PFCaleb MartinCaleb Martin
CJoel Embiid*Andre Drummond

  • Joel Embiid is expected to make his season debut tonight.

Raptors at Bucks

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Toronto Raptors
@
Milwaukee Bucks
Nov 13 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Bucks (81.5%)

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGImmanuel Quickley (Q)Immanuel Quickley
SGGradey DickGradey Dick
SFRJ BarrettRJ Barrett
PFOchai AgbajiOchai Agbaji
CJakob PoeltlJakob Poeltl

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGPat Connaughton*Damian Lillard
SGAndre Jackson Jr. (Q)Andre Jackson Jr.
SFTaurean PrinceTaurean Prince
PFGiannis Antetokounmpo (Q)Giannis Antetokounmpo
CBrook LopezBrook Lopez

Suns at Jazz

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Phoenix Suns
@
Utah Jazz
Nov 13 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Suns (65.0%)

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyus JonesTyus Jones
SGDevin BookerDevin Booker
SFBradley Beal (Q)Bradley Beal
PFRoyce O'Neale*Ryan Dunn
CJusuf Nurkic (Q)Jusuf Nurkic

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCollin SextonIsaiah Collier
SGKeyonte George* (Q)Collin Sexton
SFCody WilliamsCody Williams
PFLauri MarkkanenLauri Markkanen
CWalker KesslerWalker Kessler

Timberwolves at Blazers

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Minnesota Timberwolves
@
Portland Trail Blazers
Nov 13 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Timberwolves (83.6%)

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGMike ConleyMike Conley
SGAnthony EdwardsAnthony Edwards
SFJaden McDanielsJaden McDaniels
PFJulius RandleJulius Randle
CRudy GobertRudy Gobert

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAnfernee SimonsAnfernee Simons
SGToumani CamaraToumani Camara
SFDeni Avdija*Shaedon Sharpe
PFJerami GrantJerami Grant
CDeandre AytonDeandre Ayton

Mavericks at Warriors

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Dallas Mavericks
@
Golden State Warriors
Nov 13 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Warriors (71.9%)

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLuka Doncic (Q)Luka Doncic
SGKyrie IrvingKyrie Irving
SFKlay ThompsonKlay Thompson
PFNaji MarshallNaji Marshall
CDaniel GaffordDaniel Gafford

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGStephen CurryStephen Curry
SGDe'Anthony MeltonDe'Anthony Melton
SFAndrew Wiggins (Q)Andrew Wiggins
PFDraymond GreenDraymond Green
CTrayce Jackson-DavisTrayce Jackson-Davis

