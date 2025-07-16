WNBA 3-Point Contest Past Winners: Contest Records and History

The WNBA 3-Point Contest has become a highlight of WNBA All-Star Weekend.

It offers a stage for the league’s top shooters to compete in a fast-paced format that puts their long-range accuracy to the test.

This event has been a long-standing tradition in the league -- but who has risen to the top over the years? Let’s take a look at the past winners of the WNBA 3-Point Contest.

Year Winner Team 2006 Dawn Staley Houston Comets 2007 Laurie Koehn Washington Mystics 2009 Becky Hammon San Antonio Silver Stars 2010 Katie Douglas Indiana Fever 2017 Allie Quigley Chicago Sky 2018 Allie Quigley Chicago Sky 2019 Shekinna Stricklen Connecticut Sun View Full Table ChevronDown

The 3-Point Contest was not held in 2008 or from 2011 to 2016.

Who Won the First WNBA 3-Point Contest?

Dawn Staley won the inaugural WNBA 3-Point Contest in 2006 during her final season in the WNBA with the Houston Comets.

Who Has Won the Most WNBA 3-Point Contests?

Allie Quigley holds the record for the most WNBA 3-Point Contest wins, taking home the trophy four times in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022.

Which WNBA Team Has the Most 3-Point Contest Winners?

The Chicago Sky has had the most WNBA 3-Point Contest winners, thanks to Allie Quigley’s four victories while representing the team.

Who Has Made the Most Shots in the WNBA 3-Point Contest?

The contest format has changed over the years, including the number of possible points a player can score.

Under the current format, Sabrina Ionescu holds the record. In 2023, she scored an 37 out of a possible 40 points. This is the highest total ever recorded in a 3-Point Contest across both the WNBA and NBA.

