Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Thursday 11/14/24

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Mavericks at Jazz

numberFire Prediction: Mavericks (64.4%)

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Luka Doncic (Q) Luka Doncic SG Kyrie Irving Kyrie Irving SF Klay Thompson Klay Thompson PF Naji Marshall Naji Marshall C Daniel Gafford Daniel Gafford

Luka Doncic is probable for tonight, and PJ Washington is doubtful. Naji Marshall has started four straight games without Washington, the only starting lineup change the Dallas Mavericks have had so far this season.

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Keyonte George Collin Sexton SG Collin Sexton Keyonte George SF Cody Williams Cody Williams PF Lauri Markkanen Lauri Markkanen C John Collins John Collins

Walker Kessler is out tonight, his second straight missed game. John Collins started Tuesday for the Utah Jazz without Kessler.

