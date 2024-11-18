Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Monday 11/18/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Bulls at Pistons
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Bulls (55.0%)
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Josh Giddey
|Josh Giddey
|SG
|Coby White
|Coby White
|SF
|Zach LaVine
|Zach LaVine
|PF
|Patrick Williams
|Patrick Williams
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|Nikola Vucevic
Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Cade Cunningham
|Cade Cunningham
|SG
|Jaden Ivey
|Jaden Ivey
|SF
|Tim Hardaway Jr.* (Q)
|Malik Beasley
|PF
|Tobias Harris
|Tobias Harris
|C
|Jalen Duren
|Jalen Duren
76ers at Heat
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Heat (51.8%)
Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Kyle Lowry
|SG
|Jared McCain
|Jared McCain
|SF
|Paul George
|Paul George
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Caleb Martin
|C
|Joel Embiid (Q)
|Joel Embiid
Miami Heat Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyler Herro
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Terry Rozier
|Terry Rozier
|SF
|Jimmy Butler* (Q)
|Haywood Highsmith
|PF
|Kevin Love
|Kevin Love
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|Bam Adebayo
Wizards at Knicks
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Knicks (83.6%)
Washington Wizards Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jordan Poole
|Jordan Poole
|SG
|Carlton Carrington
|Carlton Carrington
|SF
|Bilal Coulibaly (Q)
|Bilal Coulibaly
|PF
|Kyle Kuzma
|Kyle Kuzma
|C
|Alexandre Sarr
|Alexandre Sarr
New York Knicks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|Jalen Brunson
|SG
|Mikal Bridges
|Mikal Bridges
|SF
|Josh Hart
|Josh Hart
|PF
|OG Anunoby
|OG Anunoby
|C
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Karl-Anthony Towns
Pacers at Raptors
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Pacers (57.2%)
Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SG
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Ben Sheppard
|SF
|Jarace Walker*
|Bennedict Mathurin
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|Pascal Siakam
|C
|Myles Turner
|Myles Turner
Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Davion Mitchell
|Davion Mitchell
|SG
|Gradey Dick
|Gradey Dick
|SF
|RJ Barrett
|RJ Barrett
|PF
|Ochai Agbaji
|Ochai Agbaji
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|Jakob Poeltl
Rockets at Bucks
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Bucks (62.6%)
Houston Rockets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Fred VanVleet
|Fred VanVleet
|SG
|Jalen Green
|Jalen Green
|SF
|Dillon Brooks
|Dillon Brooks
|PF
|Jabari Smith
|Jabari Smith
|C
|Alperen Sengun
|Alperen Sengun
Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Damian Lillard* (Q)
|Delon Wright
|SG
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|SF
|Taurean Prince
|Taurean Prince
|PF
|Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q)
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|C
|Brook Lopez
|Brook Lopez
Magic at Suns
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Suns (53.7%)
Orlando Magic Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SF
|Tristan Da Silva
|Tristan Da Silva
|PF
|Franz Wagner
|Franz Wagner
|C
|Goga Bitadze
|Goga Bitadze
Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyus Jones
|Tyus Jones
|SG
|Devin Booker
|Devin Booker
|SF
|Josh Okogie*
|Ryan Dunn
|PF
|Ryan Dunn
|Mason Plumlee
|C
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Jusuf Nurkic
Hawks at Kings
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Kings (79.9%)
Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Trae Young
|Trae Young
|SG
|Dyson Daniels
|Dyson Daniels
|SF
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Zaccharie Risacher
|PF
|Jalen Johnson
|Jalen Johnson
|C
|Clint Capela
|Clint Capela
Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|De'Aaron Fox
|De'Aaron Fox
|SG
|Kevin Huerter
|Kevin Huerter
|SF
|Doug McDermott
|Doug McDermott
|PF
|Trey Lyles
|Trey Lyles
|C
|Keegan Murray
|Keegan Murray
Warriors at Clippers
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Warriors (50.3%)
Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Stephen Curry (Q)
|Stephen Curry
|SG
|Moses Moody*
|Lindy Waters III
|SF
|Andrew Wiggins
|Andrew Wiggins
|PF
|Draymond Green
|Draymond Green
|C
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|James Harden
|James Harden
|SG
|Kris Dunn
|Kris Dunn
|SF
|Norman Powell
|Norman Powell
|PF
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|Ivica Zubac
