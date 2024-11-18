menu item
NBA

Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Monday 11/18/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Bulls at Pistons

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Chicago Bulls
@
Detroit Pistons
Nov 19 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Bulls (55.0%)

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJosh GiddeyJosh Giddey
SGCoby WhiteCoby White
SFZach LaVineZach LaVine
PFPatrick WilliamsPatrick Williams
CNikola VucevicNikola Vucevic

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCade CunninghamCade Cunningham
SGJaden IveyJaden Ivey
SFTim Hardaway Jr.* (Q)Malik Beasley
PFTobias HarrisTobias Harris
CJalen DurenJalen Duren

76ers at Heat

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Philadelphia 76ers
@
Miami Heat
Nov 19 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Heat (51.8%)

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGKyle LowryKyle Lowry
SGJared McCainJared McCain
SFPaul GeorgePaul George
PFCaleb MartinCaleb Martin
CJoel Embiid (Q)Joel Embiid

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyler HerroTyler Herro
SGTerry RozierTerry Rozier
SFJimmy Butler* (Q)Haywood Highsmith
PFKevin LoveKevin Love
CBam AdebayoBam Adebayo

Wizards at Knicks

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Washington Wizards
@
New York Knicks
Nov 19 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Knicks (83.6%)

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJordan PooleJordan Poole
SGCarlton CarringtonCarlton Carrington
SFBilal Coulibaly (Q)Bilal Coulibaly
PFKyle KuzmaKyle Kuzma
CAlexandre SarrAlexandre Sarr

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen BrunsonJalen Brunson
SGMikal BridgesMikal Bridges
SFJosh HartJosh Hart
PFOG AnunobyOG Anunoby
CKarl-Anthony TownsKarl-Anthony Towns

Pacers at Raptors

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Indiana Pacers
@
Toronto Raptors
Nov 19 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Pacers (57.2%)

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese HaliburtonTyrese Haliburton
SGBennedict MathurinBen Sheppard
SFJarace Walker*Bennedict Mathurin
PFPascal SiakamPascal Siakam
CMyles TurnerMyles Turner

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDavion MitchellDavion Mitchell
SGGradey DickGradey Dick
SFRJ BarrettRJ Barrett
PFOchai AgbajiOchai Agbaji
CJakob PoeltlJakob Poeltl

Rockets at Bucks

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Houston Rockets
@
Milwaukee Bucks
Nov 19 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Bucks (62.6%)

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGFred VanVleetFred VanVleet
SGJalen GreenJalen Green
SFDillon BrooksDillon Brooks
PFJabari SmithJabari Smith
CAlperen SengunAlperen Sengun

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDamian Lillard* (Q)Delon Wright
SGAndre Jackson Jr.Andre Jackson Jr.
SFTaurean PrinceTaurean Prince
PFGiannis Antetokounmpo (Q)Giannis Antetokounmpo
CBrook LopezBrook Lopez

Magic at Suns

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Orlando Magic
@
Phoenix Suns
Nov 19 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Suns (53.7%)

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen SuggsJalen Suggs
SGKentavious Caldwell-PopeKentavious Caldwell-Pope
SFTristan Da SilvaTristan Da Silva
PFFranz WagnerFranz Wagner
CGoga BitadzeGoga Bitadze

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyus JonesTyus Jones
SGDevin BookerDevin Booker
SFJosh Okogie*Ryan Dunn
PFRyan DunnMason Plumlee
CJusuf NurkicJusuf Nurkic

Hawks at Kings

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Atlanta Hawks
@
Sacramento Kings
Nov 19 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Kings (79.9%)

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTrae YoungTrae Young
SGDyson DanielsDyson Daniels
SFZaccharie RisacherZaccharie Risacher
PFJalen JohnsonJalen Johnson
CClint CapelaClint Capela

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron Fox
SGKevin HuerterKevin Huerter
SFDoug McDermottDoug McDermott
PFTrey LylesTrey Lyles
CKeegan MurrayKeegan Murray

Warriors at Clippers

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Golden State Warriors
@
Los Angeles Clippers
Nov 19 3:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Warriors (50.3%)

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGStephen Curry (Q)Stephen Curry
SGMoses Moody*Lindy Waters III
SFAndrew WigginsAndrew Wiggins
PFDraymond GreenDraymond Green
CTrayce Jackson-DavisTrayce Jackson-Davis

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJames HardenJames Harden
SGKris DunnKris Dunn
SFNorman PowellNorman Powell
PFDerrick Jones Jr.Derrick Jones Jr.
CIvica ZubacIvica Zubac

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

