Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Monday 11/18/24

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Bulls at Pistons

numberFire Prediction: Bulls (55.0%)

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Josh Giddey Josh Giddey SG Coby White Coby White SF Zach LaVine Zach LaVine PF Patrick Williams Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic Nikola Vucevic

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Cade Cunningham Cade Cunningham SG Jaden Ivey Jaden Ivey SF Tim Hardaway Jr.* (Q) Malik Beasley PF Tobias Harris Tobias Harris C Jalen Duren Jalen Duren

76ers at Heat

numberFire Prediction: Heat (51.8%)

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Kyle Lowry Kyle Lowry SG Jared McCain Jared McCain SF Paul George Paul George PF Caleb Martin Caleb Martin C Joel Embiid (Q) Joel Embiid

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyler Herro Tyler Herro SG Terry Rozier Terry Rozier SF Jimmy Butler* (Q) Haywood Highsmith PF Kevin Love Kevin Love C Bam Adebayo Bam Adebayo

Wizards at Knicks

numberFire Prediction: Knicks (83.6%)

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jordan Poole Jordan Poole SG Carlton Carrington Carlton Carrington SF Bilal Coulibaly (Q) Bilal Coulibaly PF Kyle Kuzma Kyle Kuzma C Alexandre Sarr Alexandre Sarr

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Brunson Jalen Brunson SG Mikal Bridges Mikal Bridges SF Josh Hart Josh Hart PF OG Anunoby OG Anunoby C Karl-Anthony Towns Karl-Anthony Towns

Pacers at Raptors

numberFire Prediction: Pacers (57.2%)

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Haliburton Tyrese Haliburton SG Bennedict Mathurin Ben Sheppard SF Jarace Walker* Bennedict Mathurin PF Pascal Siakam Pascal Siakam C Myles Turner Myles Turner

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Davion Mitchell Davion Mitchell SG Gradey Dick Gradey Dick SF RJ Barrett RJ Barrett PF Ochai Agbaji Ochai Agbaji C Jakob Poeltl Jakob Poeltl

Rockets at Bucks

numberFire Prediction: Bucks (62.6%)

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Fred VanVleet Fred VanVleet SG Jalen Green Jalen Green SF Dillon Brooks Dillon Brooks PF Jabari Smith Jabari Smith C Alperen Sengun Alperen Sengun

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Damian Lillard* (Q) Delon Wright SG Andre Jackson Jr. Andre Jackson Jr. SF Taurean Prince Taurean Prince PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q) Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Brook Lopez

Magic at Suns

numberFire Prediction: Suns (53.7%)

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Suggs Jalen Suggs SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Tristan Da Silva Tristan Da Silva PF Franz Wagner Franz Wagner C Goga Bitadze Goga Bitadze

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyus Jones Tyus Jones SG Devin Booker Devin Booker SF Josh Okogie* Ryan Dunn PF Ryan Dunn Mason Plumlee C Jusuf Nurkic Jusuf Nurkic

Hawks at Kings

numberFire Prediction: Kings (79.9%)

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Trae Young Trae Young SG Dyson Daniels Dyson Daniels SF Zaccharie Risacher Zaccharie Risacher PF Jalen Johnson Jalen Johnson C Clint Capela Clint Capela

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG De'Aaron Fox De'Aaron Fox SG Kevin Huerter Kevin Huerter SF Doug McDermott Doug McDermott PF Trey Lyles Trey Lyles C Keegan Murray Keegan Murray

Warriors at Clippers

numberFire Prediction: Warriors (50.3%)

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Stephen Curry (Q) Stephen Curry SG Moses Moody* Lindy Waters III SF Andrew Wiggins Andrew Wiggins PF Draymond Green Draymond Green C Trayce Jackson-Davis Trayce Jackson-Davis

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG James Harden James Harden SG Kris Dunn Kris Dunn SF Norman Powell Norman Powell PF Derrick Jones Jr. Derrick Jones Jr. C Ivica Zubac Ivica Zubac

