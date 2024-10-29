Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Tuesday 10/29/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Denver at Brooklyn
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jamal Murray
|Jamal Murray
|SG
|Christian Braun
|Christian Braun
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Michael Porter Jr.
|PF
|Aaron Gordon
|Aaron Gordon
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|Nikola Jokic
Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|SG
|Dennis Schroder
|Dennis Schroder
|SF
|Cameron Thomas
|Cameron Thomas
|PF
|Cameron Johnson
|Cameron Johnson
|C
|Nicolas Claxton*
|Ben Simmons
- Ben Simmons is listed as out for today's game, so Nic Claxton is expected to start.
Dallas at Minnesota
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Luka Doncic
|Luka Doncic
|SG
|Kyrie Irving
|Kyrie Irving
|SF
|Klay Thompson
|Klay Thompson
|PF
|PJ Washington
|PJ Washington
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Daniel Gafford
Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Mike Conley
|Mike Conley
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Julius Randle
|Julius Randle
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|Rudy Gobert
Sacramento at Utah
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|De'Aaron Fox
|De'Aaron Fox
|SG
|Kevin Huerter
|Kevin Huerter
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|DeMar DeRozan
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|Keegan Murray
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|Domantas Sabonis
Utah Jazz Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Collin Sexton
|Keyonte George
|SG
|Keyonte George
|Collin Sexton
|SF
|Lauri Markkanen
|Taylor Hendricks
|PF
|John Collins*
|Lauri Markkanen
|C
|Walker Kessler
|Walker Kessler
New Orleans at Golden State
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|C.J. McCollum
|C.J. McCollum
|SG
|Herbert Jones
|Herbert Jones
|SF
|Brandon Ingram
|Brandon Ingram
|PF
|Zion Williamson
|Zion Williamson
|C
|Daniel Theis
|Daniel Theis
Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Brandin Podziemski*
|Stephen Curry
|SG
|Buddy Hield*
|Andrew Wiggins
|SF
|Jonathan Kuminga
|Jonathan Kuminga
|PF
|Draymond Green
|Draymond Green
|C
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
- Stephen Curry is out, and Andrew Wiggins is questionable for tonight's game.
- Brandin Podziemski is listed as available.
The NBA is back! Get a No Sweat Token to use on either TNT NBA games(s) taking place on October 29th, 2024! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.