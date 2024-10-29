menu item
NBA

Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Tuesday 10/29/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Denver at Brooklyn

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Denver Nuggets
@
Brooklyn Nets
Oct 29 11:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJamal MurrayJamal Murray
SGChristian BraunChristian Braun
SFMichael Porter Jr.Michael Porter Jr.
PFAaron GordonAaron Gordon
CNikola JokicNikola Jokic

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDorian Finney-SmithDorian Finney-Smith
SGDennis SchroderDennis Schroder
SFCameron ThomasCameron Thomas
PFCameron JohnsonCameron Johnson
CNicolas Claxton*Ben Simmons

  • Ben Simmons is listed as out for today's game, so Nic Claxton is expected to start.

Dallas at Minnesota

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Dallas Mavericks
@
Minnesota Timberwolves
Oct 29 11:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLuka DoncicLuka Doncic
SGKyrie IrvingKyrie Irving
SFKlay ThompsonKlay Thompson
PFPJ WashingtonPJ Washington
CDaniel GaffordDaniel Gafford

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGMike ConleyMike Conley
SGAnthony EdwardsAnthony Edwards
SFJaden McDanielsJaden McDaniels
PFJulius RandleJulius Randle
CRudy GobertRudy Gobert

Sacramento at Utah

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Sacramento Kings
@
Utah Jazz
Oct 30 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron Fox
SGKevin HuerterKevin Huerter
SFDeMar DeRozanDeMar DeRozan
PFKeegan MurrayKeegan Murray
CDomantas SabonisDomantas Sabonis

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCollin SextonKeyonte George
SGKeyonte GeorgeCollin Sexton
SFLauri MarkkanenTaylor Hendricks
PFJohn Collins*Lauri Markkanen
CWalker KesslerWalker Kessler

New Orleans at Golden State

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

New Orleans Pelicans
@
Golden State Warriors
Oct 30 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGC.J. McCollumC.J. McCollum
SGHerbert JonesHerbert Jones
SFBrandon IngramBrandon Ingram
PFZion WilliamsonZion Williamson
CDaniel TheisDaniel Theis

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGBrandin Podziemski*Stephen Curry
SGBuddy Hield*Andrew Wiggins
SFJonathan KumingaJonathan Kuminga
PFDraymond GreenDraymond Green
CTrayce Jackson-DavisTrayce Jackson-Davis

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

