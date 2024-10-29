Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Tuesday 10/29/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Denver at Brooklyn

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jamal Murray Jamal Murray SG Christian Braun Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. Michael Porter Jr. PF Aaron Gordon Aaron Gordon C Nikola Jokic Nikola Jokic

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Dorian Finney-Smith Dorian Finney-Smith SG Dennis Schroder Dennis Schroder SF Cameron Thomas Cameron Thomas PF Cameron Johnson Cameron Johnson C Nicolas Claxton* Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is listed as out for today's game, so Nic Claxton is expected to start.

Dallas at Minnesota

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Luka Doncic Luka Doncic SG Kyrie Irving Kyrie Irving SF Klay Thompson Klay Thompson PF PJ Washington PJ Washington C Daniel Gafford Daniel Gafford

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Mike Conley Mike Conley SG Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle Julius Randle C Rudy Gobert Rudy Gobert

Sacramento at Utah

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG De'Aaron Fox De'Aaron Fox SG Kevin Huerter Kevin Huerter SF DeMar DeRozan DeMar DeRozan PF Keegan Murray Keegan Murray C Domantas Sabonis Domantas Sabonis

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Collin Sexton Keyonte George SG Keyonte George Collin Sexton SF Lauri Markkanen Taylor Hendricks PF John Collins* Lauri Markkanen C Walker Kessler Walker Kessler

New Orleans at Golden State

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG C.J. McCollum C.J. McCollum SG Herbert Jones Herbert Jones SF Brandon Ingram Brandon Ingram PF Zion Williamson Zion Williamson C Daniel Theis Daniel Theis

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Brandin Podziemski* Stephen Curry SG Buddy Hield* Andrew Wiggins SF Jonathan Kuminga Jonathan Kuminga PF Draymond Green Draymond Green C Trayce Jackson-Davis Trayce Jackson-Davis

Stephen Curry is out, and Andrew Wiggins is questionable for tonight's game.

Brandin Podziemski is listed as available.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.