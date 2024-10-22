Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Tuesday 10/22/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For confirmed lineups, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

(An asterisk indicates a projected change from the team's prior lineup.)

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

New York at Boston

New York Knicks

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Brunson Jalen Brunson SG Josh Hart Donte DiVincenzo SF Mikal Bridges* OG Anunoby PF OG Anunoby Josh Hart C Karl-Anthony Towns* Isaiah Hartenstein

Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns are primed to debut for the New York Knicks after some offseason trades.

Boston Celtics

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jrue Holiday Jrue Holiday SG Derrick White Derrick White SF Jaylen Brown Jaylen Brown PF Jayson Tatum Jayson Tatum C Al Horford Al Horford

There is no projected change to the Boston Celtics' NBA Finals Game 5 winning lineup from a season ago.

Minnesota at LA Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Mike Conley Mike Conley SG Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle* Karl-Anthony Towns C Rudy Gobert Rudy Gobert

The primary chance to the Minnesota Timberwolves' anticipated season-opening lineup is Julius Randle in place of Karl-Anthony Towns after they were traded for one another in a three-team deal.

Los Angeles Lakers

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG D'Angelo Russell D'Angelo Russell SG Austin Reaves Austin Reaves SF Rui Hachimura Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James LeBron James C Anthony Davis Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to use the same starting five they played in their Game 5 loss in the first round of last season's playoffs.

