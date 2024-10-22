Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Tuesday 10/22/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
(An asterisk indicates a projected change from the team's prior lineup.)
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
New York at Boston
New York Knicks
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|Jalen Brunson
|SG
|Josh Hart
|Donte DiVincenzo
|SF
|Mikal Bridges*
|OG Anunoby
|PF
|OG Anunoby
|Josh Hart
|C
|Karl-Anthony Towns*
|Isaiah Hartenstein
Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns are primed to debut for the New York Knicks after some offseason trades.
Boston Celtics
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jrue Holiday
|Jrue Holiday
|SG
|Derrick White
|Derrick White
|SF
|Jaylen Brown
|Jaylen Brown
|PF
|Jayson Tatum
|Jayson Tatum
|C
|Al Horford
|Al Horford
There is no projected change to the Boston Celtics' NBA Finals Game 5 winning lineup from a season ago.
Minnesota at LA Lakers
Minnesota Timberwolves
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Mike Conley
|Mike Conley
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Julius Randle*
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|Rudy Gobert
The primary chance to the Minnesota Timberwolves' anticipated season-opening lineup is Julius Randle in place of Karl-Anthony Towns after they were traded for one another in a three-team deal.
Los Angeles Lakers
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|D'Angelo Russell
|D'Angelo Russell
|SG
|Austin Reaves
|Austin Reaves
|SF
|Rui Hachimura
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|LeBron James
|LeBron James
|C
|Anthony Davis
|Anthony Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to use the same starting five they played in their Game 5 loss in the first round of last season's playoffs.
