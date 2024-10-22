menu item
NBA

Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Tuesday 10/22/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For confirmed lineups, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

(An asterisk indicates a projected change from the team's prior lineup.)

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

New York at Boston

New York Knicks

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen BrunsonJalen Brunson
SGJosh HartDonte DiVincenzo
SFMikal Bridges*OG Anunoby
PFOG AnunobyJosh Hart
CKarl-Anthony Towns*Isaiah Hartenstein

Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns are primed to debut for the New York Knicks after some offseason trades.

Boston Celtics

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJrue HolidayJrue Holiday
SGDerrick WhiteDerrick White
SFJaylen BrownJaylen Brown
PFJayson TatumJayson Tatum
CAl HorfordAl Horford

There is no projected change to the Boston Celtics' NBA Finals Game 5 winning lineup from a season ago.

Minnesota at LA Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGMike ConleyMike Conley
SGAnthony EdwardsAnthony Edwards
SFJaden McDanielsJaden McDaniels
PFJulius Randle*Karl-Anthony Towns
CRudy GobertRudy Gobert

The primary chance to the Minnesota Timberwolves' anticipated season-opening lineup is Julius Randle in place of Karl-Anthony Towns after they were traded for one another in a three-team deal.

Los Angeles Lakers

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGD'Angelo RussellD'Angelo Russell
SGAustin ReavesAustin Reaves
SFRui HachimuraRui Hachimura
PFLeBron JamesLeBron James
CAnthony DavisAnthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to use the same starting five they played in their Game 5 loss in the first round of last season's playoffs.

