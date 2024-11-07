menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Thursday 11/7/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Subscribe to our newsletter

Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Thursday 11/7/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Minnesota at Chicago

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Minnesota Timberwolves
@
Chicago Bulls
Nov 8 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGMike ConleyMike Conley
SGAnthony EdwardsAnthony Edwards
SFJaden McDanielsJaden McDaniels
PFJulius RandleJulius Randle
CRudy Gobert (Q)Rudy Gobert

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJosh Giddey (Q)Josh Giddey
SGCoby WhiteCoby White
SFZach LaVine (Q)Zach LaVine
PFPatrick Williams (Q)Patrick Williams
CNikola VucevicNikola Vucevic

Utah at Milwaukee

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Utah Jazz
@
Milwaukee Bucks
Nov 8 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGKeyonte GeorgeKeyonte George
SGCollin SextonCollin Sexton
SFCody WilliamsCody Williams
PFLauri Markkanen* (Q)Kyle Filipowski
CWalker KesslerWalker Kessler

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDamian LillardDamian Lillard
SGGary Trent Jr.Gary Trent Jr.
SFTaurean PrinceTaurean Prince
PFGiannis Antetokounmpo* (Q)Bobby Portis
CBrook LopezBrook Lopez

Portland at San Antonio

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Portland Trail Blazers
@
San Antonio Spurs
Nov 8 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAnfernee SimonsAnfernee Simons
SGToumani CamaraToumani Camara
SFDeni AvdijaDeni Avdija
PFJerami GrantJerami Grant
CDeandre AytonDeandre Ayton

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGChris PaulChris Paul
SGStephon CastleStephon Castle
SFJulian ChampagnieJulian Champagnie
PFHarrison BarnesHarrison Barnes
CVictor WembanyamaVictor Wembanyama

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with NBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $5 will get a 3 month trial of NBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup