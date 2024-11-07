Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Thursday 11/7/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Minnesota at Chicago

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Mike Conley Mike Conley SG Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle Julius Randle C Rudy Gobert (Q) Rudy Gobert

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Josh Giddey (Q) Josh Giddey SG Coby White Coby White SF Zach LaVine (Q) Zach LaVine PF Patrick Williams (Q) Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic Nikola Vucevic

Utah at Milwaukee

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Keyonte George Keyonte George SG Collin Sexton Collin Sexton SF Cody Williams Cody Williams PF Lauri Markkanen* (Q) Kyle Filipowski C Walker Kessler Walker Kessler

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Damian Lillard Damian Lillard SG Gary Trent Jr. Gary Trent Jr. SF Taurean Prince Taurean Prince PF Giannis Antetokounmpo* (Q) Bobby Portis C Brook Lopez Brook Lopez

Portland at San Antonio

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Anfernee Simons Anfernee Simons SG Toumani Camara Toumani Camara SF Deni Avdija Deni Avdija PF Jerami Grant Jerami Grant C Deandre Ayton Deandre Ayton

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Chris Paul Chris Paul SG Stephon Castle Stephon Castle SF Julian Champagnie Julian Champagnie PF Harrison Barnes Harrison Barnes C Victor Wembanyama Victor Wembanyama

