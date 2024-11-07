Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Thursday 11/7/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Minnesota at Chicago
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Mike Conley
|Mike Conley
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Julius Randle
|Julius Randle
|C
|Rudy Gobert (Q)
|Rudy Gobert
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Josh Giddey (Q)
|Josh Giddey
|SG
|Coby White
|Coby White
|SF
|Zach LaVine (Q)
|Zach LaVine
|PF
|Patrick Williams (Q)
|Patrick Williams
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|Nikola Vucevic
Utah at Milwaukee
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Utah Jazz Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Keyonte George
|Keyonte George
|SG
|Collin Sexton
|Collin Sexton
|SF
|Cody Williams
|Cody Williams
|PF
|Lauri Markkanen* (Q)
|Kyle Filipowski
|C
|Walker Kessler
|Walker Kessler
Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Damian Lillard
|Damian Lillard
|SG
|Gary Trent Jr.
|Gary Trent Jr.
|SF
|Taurean Prince
|Taurean Prince
|PF
|Giannis Antetokounmpo* (Q)
|Bobby Portis
|C
|Brook Lopez
|Brook Lopez
Portland at San Antonio
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Anfernee Simons
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Toumani Camara
|Toumani Camara
|SF
|Deni Avdija
|Deni Avdija
|PF
|Jerami Grant
|Jerami Grant
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|Deandre Ayton
San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Chris Paul
|Chris Paul
|SG
|Stephon Castle
|Stephon Castle
|SF
|Julian Champagnie
|Julian Champagnie
|PF
|Harrison Barnes
|Harrison Barnes
|C
|Victor Wembanyama
|Victor Wembanyama
