FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Bruins vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Bruins vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

In NHL action on Thursday, the Boston Bruins take on the San Jose Sharks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruins vs Sharks Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (36-22-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (30-26-6)
  • Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-176)Sharks (+146)6.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Bruins win (68%)

Bruins vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Bruins. The Sharks are -172 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +152.

Bruins vs Sharks Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Sharks matchup on March 12, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bruins vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Bruins, San Jose is the underdog at +146, and Boston is -176 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup