NHL
Bruins vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12
In NHL action on Thursday, the Boston Bruins take on the San Jose Sharks.
Bruins vs Sharks Game Info
- Boston Bruins (36-22-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (30-26-6)
- Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-176)
|Sharks (+146)
|6.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Bruins win (68%)
Bruins vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Bruins. The Sharks are -172 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +152.
Bruins vs Sharks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Sharks matchup on March 12, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Bruins vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Bruins, San Jose is the underdog at +146, and Boston is -176 playing at home.