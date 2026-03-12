NHL
Hurricanes vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12
In NHL action on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes play the St. Louis Blues.
Hurricanes vs Blues Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (41-17-6) vs. St. Louis Blues (25-29-10)
- Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Blues Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-310)
|Blues (+245)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (68.3%)
Hurricanes vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Blues are -110 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -110.
Hurricanes vs Blues Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Blues on March 12, with the over being +112 and the under -140.
Hurricanes vs Blues Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Blues reveal Carolina as the favorite (-310) and St. Louis as the underdog (+245) on the road.