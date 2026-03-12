Hurricanes vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

In NHL action on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes play the St. Louis Blues.

Hurricanes vs Blues Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (41-17-6) vs. St. Louis Blues (25-29-10)

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-310) Blues (+245) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (68.3%)

Hurricanes vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Blues are -110 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -110.

Hurricanes vs Blues Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Blues on March 12, with the over being +112 and the under -140.

Hurricanes vs Blues Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Blues reveal Carolina as the favorite (-310) and St. Louis as the underdog (+245) on the road.

