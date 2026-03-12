FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Hurricanes vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes play the St. Louis Blues.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Blues Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (41-17-6) vs. St. Louis Blues (25-29-10)
  • Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-310)Blues (+245)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (68.3%)

Hurricanes vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Blues are -110 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -110.

Hurricanes vs Blues Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Blues on March 12, with the over being +112 and the under -140.

Hurricanes vs Blues Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Blues reveal Carolina as the favorite (-310) and St. Louis as the underdog (+245) on the road.

