NHL
Stars vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12
The Dallas Stars are among the NHL squads busy on Thursday, versus the Edmonton Oilers.
Stars vs Oilers Game Info
- Dallas Stars (40-14-10) vs. Edmonton Oilers (32-25-8)
- Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Oilers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-134)
|Oilers (+112)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Stars win (66.6%)
Stars vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Stars. The Oilers are -230 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +184.
Stars vs Oilers Over/Under
- The over/under for Stars-Oilers on March 12 is 6.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.
Stars vs Oilers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Oilers reveal Dallas as the favorite (-134) and Edmonton as the underdog (+112) on the road.