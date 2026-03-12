Stars vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

The Dallas Stars are among the NHL squads busy on Thursday, versus the Edmonton Oilers.

Stars vs Oilers Game Info

Dallas Stars (40-14-10) vs. Edmonton Oilers (32-25-8)

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Oilers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-134) Oilers (+112) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (66.6%)

Stars vs Oilers Puck Line

The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Stars. The Oilers are -230 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +184.

Stars vs Oilers Over/Under

The over/under for Stars-Oilers on March 12 is 6.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Stars vs Oilers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Oilers reveal Dallas as the favorite (-134) and Edmonton as the underdog (+112) on the road.

