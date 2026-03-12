NHL
Panthers vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12
NHL action on Thursday includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Florida Panthers (32-29-3) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (33-21-10)
- Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-111)
|Blue Jackets (-108)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (50.3%)
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blue Jackets. The Panthers are +210 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jackets are -265.
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Panthers-Blue Jackets on March 12, with the over being -104 and the under -118.
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Florida is a -111 favorite on the moneyline, while Columbus is a -108 underdog on the road.