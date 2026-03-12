NHL
Lightning vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12
The NHL slate on Thursday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the Detroit Red Wings.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Lightning vs Red Wings Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (39-20-4) vs. Detroit Red Wings (36-22-7)
- Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-220)
|Red Wings (+180)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (66.1%)
Lightning vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+120 to cover). Detroit, the underdog, is -148.
Lightning vs Red Wings Over/Under
- Lightning versus Red Wings on March 12 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +108 and the under -132.
Lightning vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Red Wings, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -220, and Detroit is +180 playing on the road.