NHL

Jets vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Data Skrive

Jets vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

The Winnipeg Jets versus the New York Rangers is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Jets vs Rangers Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (26-27-10) vs. New York Rangers (26-30-8)
  • Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Rangers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-164)Rangers (+136)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Jets win (58.5%)

Jets vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Jets. The Rangers are -184 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +148.

Jets vs Rangers Over/Under

  • Jets versus Rangers on March 12 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Jets vs Rangers Moneyline

  • New York is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -164 favorite at home.

