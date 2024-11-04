Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Monday 11/4/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Milwaukee at Cleveland
Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Damian Lillard
|Damian Lillard
|SG
|Gary Trent Jr.
|Gary Trent Jr.
|SF
|Taurean Prince
|Taurean Prince
|PF
|Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q)
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|C
|Brook Lopez
|Brook Lopez
Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Darius Garland
|Darius Garland
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|Donovan Mitchell
|SF
|Dean Wade
|Dean Wade
|PF
|Evan Mobley
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|Jarrett Allen
Golden State at Washington
Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Stephen Curry* (Q)
|Brandin Podziemski
|SG
|Brandin Podziemski
|Moses Moody
|SF
|Andrew Wiggins (Q)
|Andrew Wiggins
|PF
|Draymond Green
|Draymond Green
|C
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
Washington Wizards Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jordan Poole
|Jordan Poole
|SG
|Carlton Carrington
|Bilal Coulibaly
|SF
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Carlton Carrington
|PF
|Kyshawn George
|Kyshawn George
|C
|Alexandre Sarr
|Alexandre Sarr
LA Lakers at Detroit
Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|D'Angelo Russell (Q)
|D'Angelo Russell
|SG
|Austin Reaves (Q)
|Austin Reaves
|SF
|Rui Hachimura
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|LeBron James
|LeBron James
|C
|Anthony Davis (Q)
|Anthony Davis
Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Cade Cunningham
|Cade Cunningham
|SG
|Jaden Ivey
|Jaden Ivey
|SF
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|PF
|Tobias Harris
|Tobias Harris
|C
|Jalen Duren
|Jalen Duren
Boston at Atlanta
Boston Celtics Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Derrick White
|Derrick White
|SG
|Jrue Holiday
|Jrue Holiday
|SF
|Jayson Tatum
|Jayson Tatum
|PF
|Al Horford
|Al Horford
|C
|Luke Kornet
|Luke Kornet
Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Trae Young
|Trae Young
|SG
|Dyson Daniels (Q)
|Dyson Daniels
|SF
|De'Andre Hunter* (Q)
|Zaccharie Risacher
|PF
|Jalen Johnson
|Jalen Johnson
|C
|Clint Capela
|Clint Capela
Memphis at Brooklyn
Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Ja Morant
|Ja Morant
|SG
|Jaylen Wells
|Jaylen Wells
|SF
|Santi Aldama
|Santi Aldama
|PF
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|C
|Zach Edey
|Zach Edey
Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Dennis Schroder
|Dennis Schroder
|SG
|Cameron Thomas
|Cameron Thomas
|SF
|Cameron Johnson
|Cameron Johnson
|PF
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|C
|Noah Clowney*
|Ben Simmons
Sacramento at Miami
Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|De'Aaron Fox
|De'Aaron Fox
|SG
|Kevin Huerter* (Q)
|Doug McDermott
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|DeMar DeRozan
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|Keegan Murray
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|Domantas Sabonis
Miami Heat Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyler Herro
|Terry Rozier
|SG
|Terry Rozier
|Tyler Herro
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Jimmy Butler
|PF
|Nikola Jovic
|Nikola Jovic
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|Bam Adebayo
Utah at Chicago
Utah Jazz Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Keyonte George
|Collin Sexton
|SG
|Collin Sexton
|Keyonte George
|SF
|Cody Williams
|Cody Williams
|PF
|Lauri Markkanen* (Q)
|Kyle Filipowski
|C
|Walker Kessler
|Walker Kessler
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Josh Giddey
|Coby White
|SG
|Coby White
|Josh Giddey
|SF
|Zach LaVine (Q)
|Zach LaVine
|PF
|Patrick Williams (Q)
|Patrick Williams
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|Nikola Vucevic
New York at Houston
New York Knicks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|Jalen Brunson
|SG
|Mikal Bridges
|Mikal Bridges
|SF
|Josh Hart
|OG Anunoby
|PF
|OG Anunoby
|Josh Hart
|C
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Karl-Anthony Towns
Houston Rockets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Fred VanVleet
|Fred VanVleet
|SG
|Jalen Green
|Jalen Green
|SF
|Dillon Brooks
|Dillon Brooks
|PF
|Jabari Smith
|Jabari Smith
|C
|Alperen Sengun
|Alperen Sengun
Charlotte at Minnesota
Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|LaMelo Ball
|LaMelo Ball
|SG
|Josh Green
|Josh Green
|SF
|Brandon Miller (Q)
|Brandon Miller
|PF
|Miles Bridges
|Miles Bridges
|C
|Grant Williams
|Grant Williams
Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Mike Conley
|Mike Conley
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Julius Randle
|Julius Randle
|C
|Rudy Gobert (Q)
|Rudy Gobert
Orlando at Oklahoma City
Orlando Magic Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Anthony Black*
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Jalen Suggs
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SF
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Tristan Da Silva
|PF
|Franz Wagner
|Franz Wagner
|C
|Moritz Wagner*
|Wendell Carter Jr.
Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|SG
|Luguentz Dort
|Aaron Wiggins
|SF
|Jalen Williams
|Luguentz Dort
|PF
|Aaron Wiggins
|Jalen Williams
|C
|Chet Holmgren
|Chet Holmgren
Portland at New Orleans
Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Anfernee Simons (Q)
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Toumani Camara
|Toumani Camara
|SF
|Deni Avdija
|Deni Avdija
|PF
|Jerami Grant
|Jerami Grant
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|Deandre Ayton
New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jose Alvarado
|Jose Alvarado
|SG
|Jordan Hawkins (Q)
|Jordan Hawkins
|SF
|Brandon Ingram
|Brandon Ingram
|PF
|Zion Williamson* (Q)
|Javonte Green
|C
|Yves Missi
|Yves Missi
Indiana at Dallas
Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SG
|Andrew Nembhard* (Q)
|Bennedict Mathurin
|SF
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Aaron Nesmith
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|Pascal Siakam
|C
|Myles Turner (Q)
|Myles Turner
Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Luka Doncic
|Luka Doncic
|SG
|Kyrie Irving
|Kyrie Irving
|SF
|Klay Thompson
|Klay Thompson
|PF
|PJ Washington
|PJ Washington
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Daniel Gafford
Toronto at Denver
Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Davion Mitchell
|Davion Mitchell
|SG
|Gradey Dick
|Gradey Dick
|SF
|RJ Barrett
|RJ Barrett
|PF
|Ochai Agbaji
|Ochai Agbaji
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|Jakob Poeltl
Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Russell Westbrook
|Russell Westbrook
|SG
|Christian Braun
|Christian Braun
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Michael Porter Jr.
|PF
|Aaron Gordon (Q)
|Aaron Gordon
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|Nikola Jokic
Philadelphia at Phoenix
Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|Kyle Lowry
|SG
|Kelly Oubre
|Tyrese Maxey
|SF
|Paul George* (Q)
|Kelly Oubre
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Caleb Martin
|C
|Andre Drummond
|Andre Drummond
Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyus Jones
|Tyus Jones
|SG
|Devin Booker
|Devin Booker
|SF
|Bradley Beal (Q)
|Bradley Beal
|PF
|Kevin Durant
|Kevin Durant
|C
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Jusuf Nurkic
San Antonio at LA Clippers
San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Chris Paul
|Chris Paul
|SG
|Julian Champagnie
|Julian Champagnie
|SF
|Harrison Barnes
|Harrison Barnes
|PF
|Jeremy Sochan
|Jeremy Sochan
|C
|Victor Wembanyama
|Victor Wembanyama
Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|James Harden
|James Harden
|SG
|Terance Mann
|Terance Mann
|SF
|Norman Powell
|Norman Powell
|PF
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|Ivica Zubac
