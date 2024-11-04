menu item
Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Monday 11/4/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Monday 11/4/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Milwaukee at Cleveland

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Milwaukee Bucks
@
Cleveland Cavaliers
Nov 5 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDamian LillardDamian Lillard
SGGary Trent Jr.Gary Trent Jr.
SFTaurean PrinceTaurean Prince
PFGiannis Antetokounmpo (Q)Giannis Antetokounmpo
CBrook LopezBrook Lopez

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDarius GarlandDarius Garland
SGDonovan MitchellDonovan Mitchell
SFDean WadeDean Wade
PFEvan MobleyEvan Mobley
CJarrett AllenJarrett Allen

Golden State at Washington

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Golden State Warriors
@
Washington Wizards
Nov 5 12:15am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGStephen Curry* (Q)Brandin Podziemski
SGBrandin PodziemskiMoses Moody
SFAndrew Wiggins (Q)Andrew Wiggins
PFDraymond GreenDraymond Green
CTrayce Jackson-DavisTrayce Jackson-Davis

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJordan PooleJordan Poole
SGCarlton CarringtonBilal Coulibaly
SFBilal CoulibalyCarlton Carrington
PFKyshawn GeorgeKyshawn George
CAlexandre SarrAlexandre Sarr

LA Lakers at Detroit

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Los Angeles Lakers
@
Detroit Pistons
Nov 5 12:30am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGD'Angelo Russell (Q)D'Angelo Russell
SGAustin Reaves (Q)Austin Reaves
SFRui HachimuraRui Hachimura
PFLeBron JamesLeBron James
CAnthony Davis (Q)Anthony Davis

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCade CunninghamCade Cunningham
SGJaden IveyJaden Ivey
SFTim Hardaway Jr.Tim Hardaway Jr.
PFTobias HarrisTobias Harris
CJalen DurenJalen Duren

Boston at Atlanta

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Boston Celtics
@
Atlanta Hawks
Nov 5 12:45am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDerrick WhiteDerrick White
SGJrue HolidayJrue Holiday
SFJayson TatumJayson Tatum
PFAl HorfordAl Horford
CLuke KornetLuke Kornet

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTrae YoungTrae Young
SGDyson Daniels (Q)Dyson Daniels
SFDe'Andre Hunter* (Q)Zaccharie Risacher
PFJalen JohnsonJalen Johnson
CClint CapelaClint Capela

Memphis at Brooklyn

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Memphis Grizzlies
@
Brooklyn Nets
Nov 5 1:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJa MorantJa Morant
SGJaylen WellsJaylen Wells
SFSanti AldamaSanti Aldama
PFJaren Jackson Jr.Jaren Jackson Jr.
CZach EdeyZach Edey

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDennis SchroderDennis Schroder
SGCameron ThomasCameron Thomas
SFCameron JohnsonCameron Johnson
PFDorian Finney-SmithDorian Finney-Smith
CNoah Clowney*Ben Simmons

Sacramento at Miami

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Sacramento Kings
@
Miami Heat
Nov 5 1:15am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron Fox
SGKevin Huerter* (Q)Doug McDermott
SFDeMar DeRozanDeMar DeRozan
PFKeegan MurrayKeegan Murray
CDomantas SabonisDomantas Sabonis

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyler HerroTerry Rozier
SGTerry RozierTyler Herro
SFJimmy ButlerJimmy Butler
PFNikola JovicNikola Jovic
CBam AdebayoBam Adebayo

Utah at Chicago

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Utah Jazz
@
Chicago Bulls
Nov 5 1:30am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGKeyonte GeorgeCollin Sexton
SGCollin SextonKeyonte George
SFCody WilliamsCody Williams
PFLauri Markkanen* (Q)Kyle Filipowski
CWalker KesslerWalker Kessler

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJosh GiddeyCoby White
SGCoby WhiteJosh Giddey
SFZach LaVine (Q)Zach LaVine
PFPatrick Williams (Q)Patrick Williams
CNikola VucevicNikola Vucevic

New York at Houston

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

New York Knicks
@
Houston Rockets
Nov 5 1:45am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen BrunsonJalen Brunson
SGMikal BridgesMikal Bridges
SFJosh HartOG Anunoby
PFOG AnunobyJosh Hart
CKarl-Anthony TownsKarl-Anthony Towns

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGFred VanVleetFred VanVleet
SGJalen GreenJalen Green
SFDillon BrooksDillon Brooks
PFJabari SmithJabari Smith
CAlperen SengunAlperen Sengun

Charlotte at Minnesota

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Charlotte Hornets
@
Minnesota Timberwolves
Nov 5 2:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLaMelo BallLaMelo Ball
SGJosh GreenJosh Green
SFBrandon Miller (Q)Brandon Miller
PFMiles BridgesMiles Bridges
CGrant WilliamsGrant Williams

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGMike ConleyMike Conley
SGAnthony EdwardsAnthony Edwards
SFJaden McDanielsJaden McDaniels
PFJulius RandleJulius Randle
CRudy Gobert (Q)Rudy Gobert

Orlando at Oklahoma City

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Orlando Magic
@
Oklahoma City Thunder
Nov 5 2:15am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAnthony Black*Jalen Suggs
SGJalen SuggsKentavious Caldwell-Pope
SFKentavious Caldwell-PopeTristan Da Silva
PFFranz WagnerFranz Wagner
CMoritz Wagner*Wendell Carter Jr.

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderShai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGLuguentz DortAaron Wiggins
SFJalen WilliamsLuguentz Dort
PFAaron WigginsJalen Williams
CChet HolmgrenChet Holmgren

Portland at New Orleans

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Portland Trail Blazers
@
New Orleans Pelicans
Nov 5 2:30am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAnfernee Simons (Q)Anfernee Simons
SGToumani CamaraToumani Camara
SFDeni AvdijaDeni Avdija
PFJerami GrantJerami Grant
CDeandre AytonDeandre Ayton

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJose AlvaradoJose Alvarado
SGJordan Hawkins (Q)Jordan Hawkins
SFBrandon IngramBrandon Ingram
PFZion Williamson* (Q)Javonte Green
CYves MissiYves Missi

Indiana at Dallas

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Indiana Pacers
@
Dallas Mavericks
Nov 5 2:45am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese HaliburtonTyrese Haliburton
SGAndrew Nembhard* (Q)Bennedict Mathurin
SFBennedict MathurinAaron Nesmith
PFPascal SiakamPascal Siakam
CMyles Turner (Q)Myles Turner

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLuka DoncicLuka Doncic
SGKyrie IrvingKyrie Irving
SFKlay ThompsonKlay Thompson
PFPJ WashingtonPJ Washington
CDaniel GaffordDaniel Gafford

Toronto at Denver

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Toronto Raptors
@
Denver Nuggets
Nov 5 3:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDavion MitchellDavion Mitchell
SGGradey DickGradey Dick
SFRJ BarrettRJ Barrett
PFOchai AgbajiOchai Agbaji
CJakob PoeltlJakob Poeltl

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGRussell WestbrookRussell Westbrook
SGChristian BraunChristian Braun
SFMichael Porter Jr.Michael Porter Jr.
PFAaron Gordon (Q)Aaron Gordon
CNikola JokicNikola Jokic

Philadelphia at Phoenix

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Philadelphia 76ers
@
Phoenix Suns
Nov 5 3:15am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese MaxeyKyle Lowry
SGKelly OubreTyrese Maxey
SFPaul George* (Q)Kelly Oubre
PFCaleb MartinCaleb Martin
CAndre DrummondAndre Drummond

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyus JonesTyus Jones
SGDevin BookerDevin Booker
SFBradley Beal (Q)Bradley Beal
PFKevin DurantKevin Durant
CJusuf NurkicJusuf Nurkic

San Antonio at LA Clippers

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

San Antonio Spurs
@
Los Angeles Clippers
Nov 5 3:30am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGChris PaulChris Paul
SGJulian ChampagnieJulian Champagnie
SFHarrison BarnesHarrison Barnes
PFJeremy SochanJeremy Sochan
CVictor WembanyamaVictor Wembanyama

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJames HardenJames Harden
SGTerance MannTerance Mann
SFNorman PowellNorman Powell
PFDerrick Jones Jr.Derrick Jones Jr.
CIvica ZubacIvica Zubac

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

