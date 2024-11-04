Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Monday 11/4/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Milwaukee at Cleveland

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Damian Lillard Damian Lillard SG Gary Trent Jr. Gary Trent Jr. SF Taurean Prince Taurean Prince PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q) Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Brook Lopez

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Darius Garland Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell Donovan Mitchell SF Dean Wade Dean Wade PF Evan Mobley Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen Jarrett Allen

Golden State at Washington

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Stephen Curry* (Q) Brandin Podziemski SG Brandin Podziemski Moses Moody SF Andrew Wiggins (Q) Andrew Wiggins PF Draymond Green Draymond Green C Trayce Jackson-Davis Trayce Jackson-Davis

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jordan Poole Jordan Poole SG Carlton Carrington Bilal Coulibaly SF Bilal Coulibaly Carlton Carrington PF Kyshawn George Kyshawn George C Alexandre Sarr Alexandre Sarr

LA Lakers at Detroit

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG D'Angelo Russell (Q) D'Angelo Russell SG Austin Reaves (Q) Austin Reaves SF Rui Hachimura Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James LeBron James C Anthony Davis (Q) Anthony Davis

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Cade Cunningham Cade Cunningham SG Jaden Ivey Jaden Ivey SF Tim Hardaway Jr. Tim Hardaway Jr. PF Tobias Harris Tobias Harris C Jalen Duren Jalen Duren

Boston at Atlanta

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Derrick White Derrick White SG Jrue Holiday Jrue Holiday SF Jayson Tatum Jayson Tatum PF Al Horford Al Horford C Luke Kornet Luke Kornet

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Trae Young Trae Young SG Dyson Daniels (Q) Dyson Daniels SF De'Andre Hunter* (Q) Zaccharie Risacher PF Jalen Johnson Jalen Johnson C Clint Capela Clint Capela

Memphis at Brooklyn

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Ja Morant Ja Morant SG Jaylen Wells Jaylen Wells SF Santi Aldama Santi Aldama PF Jaren Jackson Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr. C Zach Edey Zach Edey

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Dennis Schroder Dennis Schroder SG Cameron Thomas Cameron Thomas SF Cameron Johnson Cameron Johnson PF Dorian Finney-Smith Dorian Finney-Smith C Noah Clowney* Ben Simmons

Sacramento at Miami

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG De'Aaron Fox De'Aaron Fox SG Kevin Huerter* (Q) Doug McDermott SF DeMar DeRozan DeMar DeRozan PF Keegan Murray Keegan Murray C Domantas Sabonis Domantas Sabonis

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyler Herro Terry Rozier SG Terry Rozier Tyler Herro SF Jimmy Butler Jimmy Butler PF Nikola Jovic Nikola Jovic C Bam Adebayo Bam Adebayo

Utah at Chicago

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Keyonte George Collin Sexton SG Collin Sexton Keyonte George SF Cody Williams Cody Williams PF Lauri Markkanen* (Q) Kyle Filipowski C Walker Kessler Walker Kessler

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Josh Giddey Coby White SG Coby White Josh Giddey SF Zach LaVine (Q) Zach LaVine PF Patrick Williams (Q) Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic Nikola Vucevic

New York at Houston

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Brunson Jalen Brunson SG Mikal Bridges Mikal Bridges SF Josh Hart OG Anunoby PF OG Anunoby Josh Hart C Karl-Anthony Towns Karl-Anthony Towns

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Fred VanVleet Fred VanVleet SG Jalen Green Jalen Green SF Dillon Brooks Dillon Brooks PF Jabari Smith Jabari Smith C Alperen Sengun Alperen Sengun

Charlotte at Minnesota

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG LaMelo Ball LaMelo Ball SG Josh Green Josh Green SF Brandon Miller (Q) Brandon Miller PF Miles Bridges Miles Bridges C Grant Williams Grant Williams

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Mike Conley Mike Conley SG Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle Julius Randle C Rudy Gobert (Q) Rudy Gobert

Orlando at Oklahoma City

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Anthony Black* Jalen Suggs SG Jalen Suggs Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Tristan Da Silva PF Franz Wagner Franz Wagner C Moritz Wagner* Wendell Carter Jr.

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Luguentz Dort Aaron Wiggins SF Jalen Williams Luguentz Dort PF Aaron Wiggins Jalen Williams C Chet Holmgren Chet Holmgren

Portland at New Orleans

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Anfernee Simons (Q) Anfernee Simons SG Toumani Camara Toumani Camara SF Deni Avdija Deni Avdija PF Jerami Grant Jerami Grant C Deandre Ayton Deandre Ayton

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jose Alvarado Jose Alvarado SG Jordan Hawkins (Q) Jordan Hawkins SF Brandon Ingram Brandon Ingram PF Zion Williamson* (Q) Javonte Green C Yves Missi Yves Missi

Indiana at Dallas

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Haliburton Tyrese Haliburton SG Andrew Nembhard* (Q) Bennedict Mathurin SF Bennedict Mathurin Aaron Nesmith PF Pascal Siakam Pascal Siakam C Myles Turner (Q) Myles Turner

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Luka Doncic Luka Doncic SG Kyrie Irving Kyrie Irving SF Klay Thompson Klay Thompson PF PJ Washington PJ Washington C Daniel Gafford Daniel Gafford

Toronto at Denver

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Davion Mitchell Davion Mitchell SG Gradey Dick Gradey Dick SF RJ Barrett RJ Barrett PF Ochai Agbaji Ochai Agbaji C Jakob Poeltl Jakob Poeltl

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Russell Westbrook Russell Westbrook SG Christian Braun Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. Michael Porter Jr. PF Aaron Gordon (Q) Aaron Gordon C Nikola Jokic Nikola Jokic

Philadelphia at Phoenix

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Maxey Kyle Lowry SG Kelly Oubre Tyrese Maxey SF Paul George* (Q) Kelly Oubre PF Caleb Martin Caleb Martin C Andre Drummond Andre Drummond

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyus Jones Tyus Jones SG Devin Booker Devin Booker SF Bradley Beal (Q) Bradley Beal PF Kevin Durant Kevin Durant C Jusuf Nurkic Jusuf Nurkic

San Antonio at LA Clippers

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Chris Paul Chris Paul SG Julian Champagnie Julian Champagnie SF Harrison Barnes Harrison Barnes PF Jeremy Sochan Jeremy Sochan C Victor Wembanyama Victor Wembanyama

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG James Harden James Harden SG Terance Mann Terance Mann SF Norman Powell Norman Powell PF Derrick Jones Jr. Derrick Jones Jr. C Ivica Zubac Ivica Zubac

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.