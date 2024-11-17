Today's Best Bets for NFL Week 11

Certain rivalries in the NFL just feel different. We've got three of them on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the upstart team in the NFL, leading the vaunted AFC North for the moment. However, on the back of seven wins in eight games, the Baltimore Ravens want that title with a physical, nasty rivaly triumph.

Elsewhere, the Chicago Bears' entire season might hinge on ending an 11-game losing skid to the Green Bay Packers. Will a change at offensive coordinator point Chitown in the right direction?

Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills clash in what is a potential AFC Championship preview every time Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen take the field.

How can we bet these games -- or the other nine on the schedule for Sunday?

Additionally, don't forget to check out FanDuel Research's NFL projections to see what numberFire's model expects from each player across key statistical categories.

Which value remains on the board in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds? Let's check it out.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NFL Betting Picks

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints

Up until this point in the season, my largest play on a side was the Cleveland Browns getting 9.5 points against a then-fledgling Philadelphia Eagles team in Week 6. This one trumps that with the Browns again.

The one-week "dead cat bounce" after firing a head coach is a real NFL betting trend, but the honeymoon could be over for the New Orleans Saints in this matchup. Even in last week's win over Atlanta, which was largely generated by kicking issues, they were still gashed for 468 total yards and 6.4 yards per play.

This offense should also struggle to generate a consistent passing game with Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed on IR. Overall, numberFire's schedule-adjusted rankings put the Saints 17th on offense and 21st on defense without the projected decline due to injury. Rid of the misery from Deshaun Watson, I also still believe in the Browns' defense, a top-18 unit against both the rush and pass.

Cleveland got smacked by the white-hot Los Angeles Chargers before their bye week, but an off week to integrate Jameis Winston should serve them well here.

Nick Chubb - Rushing Yds Nick Chubb Over Nov 17 6:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Another reason to love the Browns in this spot is the projected return of Nick Chubb to his normal level.

Chubb has handled 31 carries in two games since gingerly returning from his knee injury, but the bye week will likely thrust him into an even larger role. It's coming at the right time to produce; NOLA is nF's second-worst overall rush defense.

FanDuel Research's Week 12 NFL projections have got the veteran running back projected for 16.4 carries and 83.7 yards, which could easily if his workload increases in such a delightful road matchup.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Total Match Points Over Nov 17 9:05pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I feel like Jim Cramer with this San Francisco 49ers defense. Sell, sell, sell!

S.F. simply hasn't played to 2023's level or the level of their collective talent under new defensive coordinator Nick Sorenson this season. They're just 13th in numberFire's schedule-adjusted rankings with a much better showing against the pass (6th) than the rush (24th).

Usually, this is no issue to win with such a productive offense, though. Jake Moody missed three kicks to spoil the Niners' third time over 30 points in their last four games, and the arrow is even up on a unit that added back Christian McCaffrey last week.

One thing we've learned about the visiting Seattle Seahawks under Mike Macdonald is that they'll play fast and chuck it. Seattle enters Week 12 fourth in adjusted pace and second in pass rate over expectation. They're an over machine, having landed on that side in five of nine contests thus far. It took four Geno Smith picks before their bye to keep that mark from six.

As the "weak" link to this total, the Seahawks bring excellent tempo, a healthy pass rate, and face a defense that might be worse than perception at this stage. This matchup is tied for the week's highest game total, but it's for good reason.

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Considering the efforts that Patrick Mahomes put forth to begin his career, it doesn't always feel like the Chiefs are playing to their explosive capabilities.

Mahomes continues to prove he can find that extra gear when he's doubted. As a trend unlike anything I can remember betting this league, the quarterback has been an underdog just 14 times in his career, and he's 12-1-1 against the spread (ATS). That includes three playoff games last year. He's once again -- inexplicably given the team's undefeated record -- being doubted this Sunday against the Bills.

Buffalo is second overall in numberFire's power rankings to Kansas City's eighth, so the algorithm actually sees excellent value here under a field goal. No one blisters bad teams like Josh Allen, but the Bills have been trumped by both Baltimore and Houston -- two of the top AFC contenders. Kansas City's improving offense and ninth-ranked overall defense is another.

There's just no reasonably fading this trend. Mahomes kicks into a different gear as a 'dog, and I've lost countless bets playing this one down to a model. Until he starts routinely losing in this spot, you just can't compute a different verdict.

Dawson Knox - Total Receptions Dawson Knox Over Nov 17 9:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We can take a prop from the Bills' side of this one, though.

If there's one thing the undefeated Chiefs haven't done well, it's cover tight ends. They've allowed the most yards per game, fifth-most yards per reception, and second-most fantasy points per game (13.1) to the position. It hasn't bit them, but it is worth noting for Buffalo's Dawson Knox.

Knox, formerly a receiver of nine touchdowns in 2021, will be the team's top tight end with Dalton Kincaid (knee) ruled out. He posted two catches for 40 yards in a blowout last week, but the Chiefs competing -- or winning -- could be a different story.

We've got Knox projected for 3.6 receptions and 37.9 yards in this tremendous matchup.

Opt-in to the Gronk Profit Spike and apply a 30% Profit Boost to an Anytime Touchdown Scorer wager on any NFL game happening November 17th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's action? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.