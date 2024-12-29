Timberwolves vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and FDSSW

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-14) are 7-point favorites against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (16-15) Sunday, December 29, 2024 at Target Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on FDSN and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 215.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7 215.5 -270 +220

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (81.6%)

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 13-17-0 against the spread this season.

In the Spurs' 31 games this season, they have 16 wins against the spread.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over 14 times out of 31 chances.

Spurs games this year have gone over the point total 51.6% of the time (16 out of 31 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Minnesota has a worse record against the spread (4-10-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (9-7-0).

In terms of point totals, the Timberwolves hit the over more consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total seven times in 14 opportunities this season (50%). In away games, they have hit the over seven times in 16 opportunities (43.8%).

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (9-9-0). Away, it is .538 (7-6-0).

Spurs games have gone above the over/under less often at home (nine times out of 18) than on the road (seven of 13) this year.

Timberwolves Leaders

Edwards is averaging 25.3 points, 5.5 boards and 4.0 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Julius Randle is averaging 20.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.3 points, 10.5 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 64.5% from the field (third in league).

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 4.9 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 9.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Spurs Leaders

Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 25.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He is also draining 48.0% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 triples.

Chris Paul's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest. He is making 42.7% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 treys.

The Spurs are getting 11.2 points, 2.6 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Stephon Castle.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is draining 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 28.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.0 treys.

