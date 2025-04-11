Timberwolves vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Timberwolves vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and WLNY

The Minnesota Timberwolves (47-33) are heavily favored (by 19 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (26-54) on Friday, April 11, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET. The over/under is 216.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -19 216.5 -3030 +1300

Timberwolves vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (83.4%)

Timberwolves vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 38 times this season (38-41-1).

The Nets have played 80 games, with 40 wins against the spread.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over 45 times.

Nets games this season have gone over the point total 37 times in 80 opportunities (46.2%).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 16 times in 39 games at home, and it has covered 22 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 25 of 39 home matchups (64.1%). In road games, they have hit the over in 20 of 41 games (48.8%).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has had better results on the road (25-14-1) than at home (15-23-2).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have finished over 20 of 40 times at home (50%), and 17 of 40 away (42.5%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 7.1 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 67.1% from the floor (third in league).

Naz Reid is averaging 14.4 points, 2.3 assists and 6 rebounds.

Jaden McDaniels averages 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field and 33.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Nic Claxton provides the Nets 10.3 points, 7.4 boards and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocks (eighth in NBA).

Cameron Johnson averages 18.8 points, 4.3 boards and 3.4 assists. He is also sinking 47.5% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per game.

Keon Johnson's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 3.7 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He is sinking 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

The Nets are receiving 12.6 points, 2.8 boards and 5.1 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell.

The Nets get 9.3 points per game from Jalen Wilson, plus 3.3 boards and 1.8 assists.

