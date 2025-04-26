Timberwolves vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 27

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: ABC

The Minnesota Timberwolves are slight 3.5-point favorites for Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center on Sunday, tipping off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Timberwolves hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 209.5.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -3.5 209.5 -164 +138

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (67.6%)

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 39-42-1 against the spread this season.

The Lakers are 45-35-2 against the spread this year.

This season, 45 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total.

The Lakers have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this season (41 of 82 games with a set point total).

Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread in home games (17-23-1) than it does on the road (22-19-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Timberwolves hit the over more often in home games, as they've exceeded the total 25 times in 41 opportunities this season (61%). In road games, they have hit the over 20 times in 41 opportunities (48.8%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.659, 27-14-0 record) than away (.439, 18-21-2).

Looking at the over/under, Lakers games have gone over less frequently at home (20 of 41, 48.8%) than on the road (21 of 41, 51.2%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.6 points, 4.5 assists and 5.7 boards.

Julius Randle averages 18.7 points, 7.1 boards and 4.7 assists.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 12 points, 10.9 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (eighth in NBA).

Naz Reid averages 14.2 points, 6 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per game.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 12.2 points, 5.7 boards and 2 assists.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. He is also draining 51.3% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Per game, Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Luka Doncic provides the Lakers 28.2 points, 8.2 boards and 7.7 assists, plus 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Rui Hachimura's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 5 boards and 1.4 assists per game. He is making 50.9% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Dalton Knecht's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 2.8 boards and 0.8 assists per contest. He is making 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

