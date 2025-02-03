Timberwolves vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 3

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSN

Two of the league's top scorers take the court when Anthony Edwards (seventh, 26.6 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-22) host De'Aaron Fox (13th, 25 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (24-24) on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and FDSN. The Timberwolves are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under for the matchup is set at 221.5.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -4.5 221.5 -198 +166

Timberwolves vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (64%)

Timberwolves vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 20-28-1 against the spread this season.

The Kings have played 48 games, with 18 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over 26 times out of 48 chances this season.

The Kings have hit the over 56.2% of the time this season (27 of 48 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Minnesota has fared worse when playing at home, covering five times in 23 home games, and 15 times in 26 road games.

When playing at home, the Timberwolves go over the over/under 56.5% of the time (13 of 23 games). They've hit the over in 50% of away games (13 of 26 contests).

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .360 (9-15-1). Away, it is .391 (9-13-1).

Kings games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (14 times out of 25) than away (13 of 23) this year.

Timberwolves Leaders

Edwards averages 26.6 points, 5.7 boards and 4.5 assists, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc, with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game (second in NBA).

Julius Randle is averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.5 points, 1.9 assists and 10.2 boards.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 10.7 points, 1.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis' numbers on the season are 20.8 points, 14.4 boards and 6.5 assists per game. He is also draining 60.5% of his shots from the floor (ninth in league) and 47.3% from 3-point range (second in league), with an average of 1.2 triples.

Fox averages 25 points, 5 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He is also draining 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 32.2% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Per game, DeMar DeRozan gives the Kings 21.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Malik Monk averages 18 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He is making 45% of his shots from the floor and 33.1% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Kings receive 12 points per game from Keegan Murray, plus 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

