Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and FDSSE

The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-17) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (24-14) on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at Target Center as just 1.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on FDSN and FDSSE. The point total is set at 227.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -1.5 227.5 -118 +100

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (57%)

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 15-21-1 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies are 25-12-1 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over 18 times out of 38 chances this season.

Grizzlies games this year have hit the over 24 times in 38 opportunities (63.2%).

Minnesota sports a worse record against the spread in home games (4-12-1) than it does in road games (11-9-0).

The Timberwolves have gone over the over/under in nine of 17 home games (52.9%), compared to nine of 20 road games (45%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Memphis has a better winning percentage at home (.700, 14-6-0 record) than on the road (.611, 11-6-1).

In terms of the over/under, Grizzlies games have finished over 11 of 20 times at home (55%), and 13 of 18 on the road (72.2%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.3 made 3-pointers (second in NBA).

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 19.6 points, 7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10 points, 1.7 assists and 10.7 boards.

Naz Reid is averaging 12.8 points, 1.7 assists and 5.1 boards.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 9.6 points, 4.7 boards and 1.5 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.6 points, 6.4 boards and 2.1 assists. He is also draining 49.7% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Desmond Bane averages 16.7 points, 5.8 boards and 5.1 assists. He is also draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

The Grizzlies get 13 points per game from Santi Aldama, plus 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

The Grizzlies receive 10.7 points per game from Scotty Pippen Jr., plus 3.4 boards and 4.8 assists.

Per game, Ja Morant provides the Grizzlies 21.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.