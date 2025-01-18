Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSOH and FDSNX

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-19) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers (34-6) at Target Center on Saturday, January 18, 2025. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on FDSOH and FDSNX. The point total for the matchup is set at 226.5.

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -6.5 226.5 -255 +210

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (56.1%)

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a 27-13-0 record against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have played 41 games, with 16 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 26 times out of 41 chances this season.

Timberwolves games this season have hit the over 21 times in 41 opportunities (51.2%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 22 opportunities at home, and it has covered 12 times in 18 opportunities on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total 14 times in 22 opportunities this season (63.6%). In away games, they have hit the over 12 times in 18 opportunities (66.7%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results on the road (12-10-0) than at home (4-14-1).

Looking at the over/under, Timberwolves games have gone over more often at home (11 of 19, 57.9%) than away (10 of 22, 45.5%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Evan Mobley averages 18.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 57.3% from the field (10th in NBA) and 42.1% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 22.7 points, 4.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 21 points, 2.5 boards and 6.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the floor and 42.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 14.1 points, 10.1 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Caris LeVert is averaging 11.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves receive 19.2 points per game from Julius Randle, plus 7.1 boards and 4.4 assists.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 10 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 64.3% of his shots from the field (fifth in NBA).

The Timberwolves are receiving 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Naz Reid.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 10 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is draining 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 treys.

