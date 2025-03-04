Timberwolves vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and NBCS-PH+

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (33-29) are 13.5-point favorites against Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers (21-39) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Target Center. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET on FDSN and NBCS-PH+. The over/under is 223.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -13.5 223.5 -800 +560

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (81.9%)

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have compiled a 27-34-1 record against the spread this season.

In the 76ers' 60 games this year, they have 22 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over 34 times out of 60 chances this season.

76ers games this year have gone over the total in 32 of 60 opportunities (53.3%).

Minnesota sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (10-19-1) than it does on the road (17-15-0).

Looking at point totals, the Timberwolves hit the over more often at home, as they've gone over the total 17 times in 30 opportunities this season (56.7%). In road games, they have hit the over 17 times in 32 opportunities (53.1%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Philadelphia has a lower winning percentage at home (.312, 10-22-0 record) than on the road (.429, 12-16-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the 76ers' games have finished above the over/under at home (53.1%, 17 of 32) compared to on the road (53.6%, 15 of 28).

Timberwolves Leaders

Edwards' numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 6 boards and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.1 made treys (second in NBA).

Naz Reid averages 14.7 points, 6.1 boards and 2.2 assists.

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 12.2 points, 1.9 assists and 5.9 boards.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 44% from the field and 39.6% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

76ers Leaders

Maxey averages 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He is also sinking 43.7% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per contest.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 14.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is also making 46.9% of his shots from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Paul George's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

The 76ers are receiving 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Guerschon Yabusele.

Per game, Quentin Grimes gets the 76ers 11.3 points, 4.1 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

