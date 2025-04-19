Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (11-8) vs. Kansas City Royals (8-12)

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSKC

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-116) | KC: (-102)

DET: (-116) | KC: (-102) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-192) | KC: -1.5 (+158)

DET: +1.5 (-192) | KC: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 2-1, 2.60 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 1-2, 3.86 ERA

The Tigers will call on Casey Mize (2-1) against the Royals and Seth Lugo (1-2). Mize and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Mize has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Royals have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Lugo's starts. The Royals are 1-2 in Lugo's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (51.3%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

The Tigers vs Royals moneyline has Detroit as a -116 favorite, while Kansas City is a -102 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Royals are +158 to cover, while the Tigers are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Tigers-Royals contest on April 19, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with six wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 6-1 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 19 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers are 11-8-0 against the spread in their 19 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have won two of the 11 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (18.2%).

Kansas City has not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer in eight chances.

The Royals have played in 20 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-13-0).

The Royals have an 8-12-0 record ATS this season (covering 40% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 20 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .629, both of which lead Detroit hitters this season. He has a .286 batting average and an on-base percentage of .381.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is ninth in slugging.

Torkelson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .295 with three doubles, five home runs and a walk, while slugging .590 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 39th, his on-base percentage 87th, and his slugging percentage 13th.

Carpenter has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .500 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI.

Zach McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.382) this season, fueled by 14 hits.

Trey Sweeney is batting .200 with a .267 OBP and seven RBI for Detroit this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a team-best OBP (.384) and slugging percentage (.493), and paces the Royals in hits (23, while batting .307).

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is 27th, his on-base percentage is 28th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Witt takes a 10-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .382 with five doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI.

Maikel Garcia has four doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .270. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 58th, his on-base percentage is 91st, and he is 75th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .188.

Salvador Perez is hitting .200 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Tigers vs Royals Head to Head

4/17/2025: 6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/18/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/17/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/16/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/4/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/3/2024: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/1/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/22/2024: 8-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

