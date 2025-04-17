Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 12:20 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday schedule includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (10-8) vs. Kansas City Royals (8-11)

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Thursday, April 17, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Fox Sports 1, FDSDETX, and FDSKC

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-146) | KC: (+124)

DET: (-146) | KC: (+124) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178)

DET: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson (Tigers) - 1-1, 6.00 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 1-2, 3.71 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Reese Olson (1-1, 6.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Michael Lorenzen (1-2, 3.71 ERA). Olson's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Olson's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Lorenzen starts, the Royals are 1-2-0 against the spread. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for two Lorenzen starts this season -- they lost both.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (63.1%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Royals reveal Detroit as the favorite (-146) and Kansas City as the underdog (+124) on the road.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Tigers. The Royals are -178 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are +146.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Tigers-Royals on April 17, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in five of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Detroit has not lost in five games this year when favored by -146 or better on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in eight of 18 chances this season.

In 18 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 10-8-0 against the spread.

The Royals have a 2-8 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Royals have played in 19 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-12-0).

The Royals have an 8-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with 18 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .621. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .367.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among all qualified batters in the majors.

Kerry Carpenter has two doubles, five home runs and a walk. He's batting .268 and slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Among all qualified, he ranks 58th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Zach McKinstry has 14 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.

Dillon Dingler has two home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .311 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has an on-base percentage of .383, a slugging percentage of .493, and has 22 hits, all club-bests for the Royals (while batting .310).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 27th and he is 39th in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .353 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Maikel Garcia is batting .267 with four doubles, two home runs and four walks. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He is currently 62nd in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .200.

Jonathan India is batting .183 with three doubles and 10 walks.

