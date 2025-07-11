Tigers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Detroit Tigers take on the Seattle Mariners.

Tigers vs Mariners Game Info

Detroit Tigers (59-35) vs. Seattle Mariners (48-45)

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday, July 11, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Apple TV+

Tigers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-225) | SEA: (+188)

DET: (-225) | SEA: (+188) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-104) | SEA: +1.5 (-115)

DET: -1.5 (-104) | SEA: +1.5 (-115) Total: 7 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Tigers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 10-2, 2.02 ERA vs Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 5-5, 3.31 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Tarik Skubal (10-2, 2.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Luis Castillo (5-5, 3.31 ERA). Skubal's team is 10-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Skubal's team is 12-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mariners have gone 7-11-0 against the spread when Castillo starts. The Mariners have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Castillo's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (57%)

Tigers vs Mariners Moneyline

The Tigers vs Mariners moneyline has Detroit as a -225 favorite, while Seattle is a +188 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Mariners Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mariners. The Tigers are -104 to cover, and the Mariners are -115.

Tigers vs Mariners Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Tigers-Mariners contest on July 11, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Tigers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 39, or 67.2%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Detroit has won eight of nine games when listed as at least -225 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 43 of their 89 opportunities.

In 89 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 48-41-0 against the spread.

The Mariners are 13-16 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.8% of those games).

Seattle has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer.

In the 91 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mariners, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-38-4).

The Mariners have covered 42.9% of their games this season, going 39-52-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson is batting .237 with 20 doubles, 21 home runs and 42 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 126th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Torkelson has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Gleyber Torres has 79 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382. He's batting .273 and slugging .415.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging in MLB.

Torres enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .154 with a double and three walks.

Riley Greene has a team-high 99 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .524.

Zach McKinstry is batting .286 with a .358 OBP and 28 RBI for Detroit this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has racked up 88 hits, a team-high for the Mariners. He's batting .262 and slugging .631 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 71st in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .244 with 15 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualified players, he is 115th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.

J.P. Crawford has accumulated an on-base percentage of .387 and a slugging percentage of .386. Both lead the Mariners.

Randy Arozarena is batting .247 with 20 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks.

Tigers vs Mariners Head to Head

4/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/1/2025: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/31/2025: 9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/15/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/13/2024: 15-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

15-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/8/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/7/2024: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/16/2023: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

