Tigers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers versus the San Francisco Giants is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Tigers vs Giants Game Info

Detroit Tigers (35-20) vs. San Francisco Giants (31-23)

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and NBCS-BA

Tigers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-110) | SF: (-106)

DET: (-110) | SF: (-106) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-182) | SF: -1.5 (+150)

DET: +1.5 (-182) | SF: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe (Tigers) - 4-1, 4.06 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 3-3, 3.81 ERA

The Tigers will look to Jackson Jobe (4-1) against the Giants and Landen Roupp (3-3). Jobe's team is 7-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Jobe's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. The Giants are 4-6-0 against the spread when Roupp starts. The Giants are 3-3 in Roupp's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (51.7%)

Tigers vs Giants Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Giants reveal Detroit as the favorite (-110) and San Francisco as the underdog (-106) on the road.

Tigers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Giants are +150 to cover, while the Tigers are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Giants Over/Under

The Tigers-Giants game on May 28 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Tigers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (69.7%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 23-10 when favored by -110 or more this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 26 of their 54 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 54 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 29-25-0 against the spread.

The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline 20 total times this season. They've finished 10-10 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, San Francisco has a 10-9 record (winning 52.6% of its games).

The Giants have played in 54 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-26-1).

The Giants have collected a 25-29-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.3% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit in total hits (46) this season while batting .243 with 27 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .524.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Torkelson has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Gleyber Torres has 42 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .378. He's batting .276 and slugging .428.

Among qualified hitters, he is 43rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has hit 12 homers with a team-high .495 SLG this season.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .280 with a .313 OBP and 22 RBI for Detroit this season.

Carpenter takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles and two walks.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has put up a team-high .459 slugging percentage. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he ranks 29th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Lee hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .282 with three doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Wilmer Flores is hitting .259 with three doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 75th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos has totaled 56 hits, a team-best for the Giants.

Matt Chapman is batting .218 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 35 walks.

Tigers vs Giants Head to Head

5/26/2025: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/11/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/10/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 8/9/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/24/2023: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 4/15/2023: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/14/2023: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-5 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/24/2022: 6-1 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/23/2022: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 6/29/2022: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

