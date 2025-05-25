Tigers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 8:14 p.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the San Francisco Giants.

Tigers vs Giants Game Info

Detroit Tigers (34-20) vs. San Francisco Giants (31-22)

Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Monday, May 26, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network, FDSDET, and NBCS-BA

Tigers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-110) | SF: (-106)

DET: (-110) | SF: (-106) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-192) | SF: -1.5 (+158)

DET: +1.5 (-192) | SF: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 1-1, 5.28 ERA vs Hayden Birdsong (Giants) - 2-0, 1.91 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Keider Montero (1-1) against the Giants and Hayden Birdsong (2-0). When Montero starts, his team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season. Montero's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Birdsong has started only one game with a set spread, which the Giants failed to cover. The Giants have always been the moneyline underdog when Birdsong starts this season.

Tigers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (52%)

Tigers vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Tigers, San Francisco is the underdog at -106, and Detroit is -110 playing at home.

Tigers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Giants are +158 to cover, while the Tigers are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Giants on May 26 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Tigers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 22 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 22-10 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 26 of 53 chances this season.

The Tigers are 28-25-0 against the spread in their 53 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have been the moneyline underdog 19 total times this season. They've finished 10-9 in those games.

San Francisco has a 10-9 record (winning 52.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Giants have played in 53 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-25-1).

The Giants have covered 47.2% of their games this season, going 25-28-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 45 hits, which is tops among Detroit hitters this season, while batting .241 with 27 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .350 and a slugging percentage of .524.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 104th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .282 with 22 walks and 22 runs scored. He's slugging .436.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 35th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Torres takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two doubles, six walks and three RBIs.

Riley Greene has hit 12 homers with a team-high .500 SLG this season.

Kerry Carpenter has 10 home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .281 this season.

Carpenter takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has a .458 slugging percentage, which leads the Giants. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 37th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Lee hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .250 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Wilmer Flores is batting .254 with three doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 84th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Heliot Ramos leads the Giants with 56 hits.

Matt Chapman is batting .216 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 34 walks.

