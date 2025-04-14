Tigers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 4:16 p.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Tigers vs Brewers Game Info

Detroit Tigers (9-6) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (8-8)

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Monday, April 14, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSDET

Tigers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-156) | MIL: (+132)

DET: (-156) | MIL: (+132) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+114) | MIL: +1.5 (-137)

DET: -1.5 (+114) | MIL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Tigers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 1-2, 3.78 ERA vs Tyler Alexander (Brewers) - 1-0, 2.84 ERA

The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (1-2) for the Tigers and Tyler Alexander (1-0) for the Brewers. Skubal's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skubal's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Alexander has started two games with set spreads, and the Brewers went 1-1-0. The Brewers have not been a moneyline underdog when Alexander starts this season.

Tigers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (55.1%)

Tigers vs Brewers Moneyline

Detroit is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +132 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Brewers Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Brewers. The Tigers are +114 to cover the spread, while the Brewers are -137.

Tigers vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Brewers on April 14 is 7.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Tigers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in five games this year and have walked away with the win four times (80%) in those games.

Detroit has not lost in four games when named as a moneyline favorite of -156 or better.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 15 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 9-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog six total times this season. They've gone 1-5 in those games.

Milwaukee has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Brewers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 16 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-10-0).

The Brewers have gone 8-8-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 17 hits and an OBP of .409 to go with a slugging percentage of .673. All three of those stats rank first among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .309 batting average, as well.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Torkelson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, three home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Zach McKinstry is batting .298 with two triples, a home run and seven walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .382.

His batting average ranks 38th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 37th, and his slugging percentage 64th.

Kerry Carpenter has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .288 and a slugging percentage of .542 this season.

Carpenter takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Trey Sweeney has one home run, seven RBI and a batting average of .227 this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has 21 hits, a team-best for the Brewers. He's batting .292 and slugging .611 with an on-base percentage of .288.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 42nd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang is slugging .485 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .333 with an on-base percentage of .366.

His batting average ranks 11th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 43rd, and he is 47th in slugging.

William Contreras is hitting .222 with two doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Sal Frelick paces his team with a .406 on-base percentage.

