Thunder vs. Timberwolves Western Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 22

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Thursday, May 22, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: ESPN and ESPNews

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 7.5-point underdogs for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Thursday, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPNews. The Thunder are up 1-0 in the series. The point total for the matchup is set at 214.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7.5 214 -310 +250

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (70.7%)

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread in a matchup 54 times this season (54-26-2).

Against the spread, the Timberwolves are 39-42-1 this year.

This season, 44 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total.

Timberwolves games this season have gone over the total in 45 of 82 opportunities (54.9%).

When playing at home, Oklahoma City sports a better record against the spread (29-12-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (25-14-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Thunder hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 25 times in 42 opportunities this season (59.5%). In road games, they have hit the over 19 times in 40 opportunities (47.5%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results away (22-19-0) than at home (17-23-1).

Timberwolves games have gone above the over/under 61% of the time at home (25 of 41), and 48.8% of the time on the road (20 of 41).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.7 points, 5 boards and 6.4 assists.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.3 boards.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.2 points, 10.7 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Aaron Wiggins averages 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Luguentz Dort averages 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 27.6 points for the Timberwolves, plus 5.7 boards and 4.5 assists.

Julius Randle averages 18.7 points, 7.1 boards and 4.7 assists. He is also draining 48.5% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Per game, Rudy Gobert gets the Timberwolves 12 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocks (eighth in league).

The Timberwolves are getting 14.2 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Naz Reid.

Per game, Jaden McDaniels gets the Timberwolves 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks.

