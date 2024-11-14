Thunder vs. Suns NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 15

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: AZFamily and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (10-2) are favored by 6.5 points against the Phoenix Suns (9-3) on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on AZFamily and FDSOK. The over/under is 226 for the matchup.

Thunder vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -6.5 -112 -108 226 -110 -110 -260 +215

Thunder vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (74.1%)

Thunder vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Thunder have registered an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Suns' 12 games this year, they have four wins against the spread.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over six times.

Suns games this season have hit the over on nine of 12 set point totals (75%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in away games (4-1-0) than it has at home (4-3-0).

At home, the Thunder eclipse the total 57.1% of the time (four of seven games). They've hit the over in 40% of games on the road (two of five contests).

Phoenix has performed better against the spread on the road (3-3-0) than at home (1-5-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Suns games have gone over less frequently at home (four of six, 66.7%) than on the road (five of six, 83.3%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 27.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the field and 30.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Jalen Williams averages 20.8 points, 6.3 boards and 5.2 assists.

Chet Holmgren averages 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 3.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 46.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 10.2 points, 4.1 boards and 2.3 assists.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 23.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He is also draining 43.4% of his shots from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

The Suns are receiving 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Kevin Durant.

The Suns are getting 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game from Tyus Jones.

Bradley Beal's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 4.0 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He is sinking 47.5% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 treys.

The Suns get 9.7 points per game from Royce O'Neale, plus 6.3 boards and 2.4 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.