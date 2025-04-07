Thunder vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSOK

Two of the NBA's best scorers square off when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (first, 32.6 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (64-14) host LeBron James (11th, 24.5 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (48-30) on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA and FDSOK. The Thunder are 8.5-point favorites. The over/under is 229.5 for the matchup.

Thunder vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -8.5 229.5 -360 +290

Thunder vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (81.2%)

Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 50 times over 78 games with a set spread.

The Lakers have 43 wins against the spread in 78 games this year.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 41 times.

Lakers games this year have hit the over 50% of the time (39 out of 78 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City owns a better record against the spread at home (28-12-1) than it does on the road (22-14-1).

In home games, the Thunder eclipse the total 58.5% of the time (24 of 41 games). They've hit the over in 45.9% of games on the road (17 of 37 contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.650, 26-14-0 record) than away (.447, 17-19-2).

Lakers games have gone above the over/under less often at home (19 times out of 40) than away (20 of 38) this year.

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 32.6 points, 5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Williams averages 21.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.2 points, 10.6 boards and 3.8 assists.

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 38.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 10 points, 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Lakers Leaders

James' numbers on the season are 24.5 points, 7.9 boards and 8.4 assists per contest. He is also draining 51.3% of his shots from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 triples.

The Lakers are getting 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game from Austin Reaves.

Per game, Luka Doncic gives the Lakers 27.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists, plus 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Rui Hachimura averages 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is sinking 50.5% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Dalton Knecht's numbers on the season are 9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He is sinking 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

