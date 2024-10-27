Thunder vs. Hawks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 27

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSOK and FDSSE

The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) take on the Atlanta Hawks (2-0) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSOK and FDSSE. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.

Thunder vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9.5 -110 -110 231.5 -110 -110 -461 +360

Thunder vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (79.9%)

Thunder vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Thunder won 46 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.

As 9.5-point underdogs or greater, the Hawks went 5-5 against the spread last year.

A total of 45 Thunder games last season went over the point total.

In 82 Hawks games last year, 45 of them hit the over.

Oklahoma City covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games last season. OKC covered 27 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it covered 19 times in 41 opportunities in away games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Atlanta had a better winning percentage at home (.366, 15-26-0 record) than away (.341, 14-27-0).

Thunder Leaders

Per game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander provided points, 5.5 boards and 6.2 assists last year. He also posted 2 steals (first in league) and 0.9 blocks.

Last season, Chet Holmgren recorded an average of 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Jalen Williams collected 19.1 points, 4 boards and 4.5 assists. He made 54% of his shots from the field and 42.7% from 3-point range (ninth in NBA), with 1.5 treys per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 boards and 2.5 assists. He drained 64.4% of his shots from the floor.

Alex Caruso's numbers last season were 10.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He sank 46.8% of his shots from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young's numbers last season were 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 10.8 assists per contest, shooting 43% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 made 3-pointers.

Bogdan Bogdanovic's numbers last season were 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.8% from the field and 37.4% from downtown, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers (ninth in league).

Clint Capela averaged 11.5 points, 10.6 boards and 1.2 assists, shooting 57.1% from the field.

Jalen Johnson put up 16 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he posted 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter posted 15.6 points, 3.9 boards and 1.5 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.