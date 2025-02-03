Thunder vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 3

Thunder vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSOK and FDSWI

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-9) are 10-point favorites against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (26-21) Monday, February 3, 2025 at Paycom Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET on FDSOK and FDSWI. The matchup has a point total of 232.

Thunder vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -10 232 -461 +360

Thunder vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (80.2%)

Thunder vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 30 times over 47 games with a set spread.

The Bucks have played 47 games, with 21 wins against the spread.

This season, 24 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total.

Bucks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 55.3% of the time (26 out of 47 games with a set point total).

In home games, Oklahoma City sports a better record against the spread (17-7-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (13-10-0).

The Thunder have eclipsed the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 14 of 24 home matchups (58.3%). On the road, they have hit the over in 10 of 23 games (43.5%).

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home is .520 (13-11-1). Away, it is .364 (8-14-0).

Bucks games have gone above the over/under 48% of the time at home (12 of 25), and 63.6% of the time away (14 of 22).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.4 points, 6 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 21.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.7 points, 12.5 boards and 4.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 9.8 points, 4.4 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Cason Wallace is averaging 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Antetokounmpo averages 31.8 points for the Bucks, plus 12.2 boards and 5.9 assists.

Damian Lillard averages 25.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He is also sinking 45% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per game (eighth in league).

The Bucks are receiving 12 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Brook Lopez.

Per game, Bobby Portis provides the Bucks 13.4 points, 7.9 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Taurean Prince averages 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists. He is making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 45.4% from 3-point range (fourth in NBA), with 1.7 treys per game.

