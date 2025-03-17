TGL Best Bets and Predictions: New York vs. Los Angeles (Playoffs)

It's playoff time for the TGL.

On Monday, March 17th, the postseason begins with a match between the 4 seed, New York Golf Club (2-2-1), and the 1 seed, Los Angeles Golf Club (4-0-1).

Let's dig in.

What Is the TGL?

Let's start there: What is the TGL?

The TGL -- Tomorrow's Golf League -- is an indoor, tech-infused golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

How to Watch the TGL

The opening match of the playoffs will air on ESPN2 and begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on Monday, March 17th.

New York vs. Los Angeles Match Info

According to the TGL championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, LAGC is a co-favorite with The Bay at +220 to win the title.

New York's odds are +320, ranking them last behind Atlanta (+260).

TGL Starting Lineups

While the TGL rosters feature four golfers per team, the matches are three-on-three.

For this week's match, here are the starting TGL rosters.

Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) in parentheses.

New York

Xander Schauffele (3)

Cameron Young (55)

Rickie Fowler (97)

Matt Fitzpatrick (61) is not listed as a starter.

Los Angeles

Collin Morikawa (4)

Tommy Fleetwood (10)

Sahith Theegala (21)

Justin Rose (34) is not listed as a starter.

TGL Betting Odds: New York vs. Los Angeles

Here are the TGL betting odds for tonight's match.

Team FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Los Angeles GC -125 New York GC +100

TGL Best Bets and Prediction: New York vs. Los Angeles

In their first meeting in the regular season, Los Angeles won 5-4 in overtime after a late surge on the back six in singles fashion.

Xander Schauffele missed that match for New York, as did Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood for LA.

New York led 3-0 after singles, and Cameron Young beat Tony Finau (who was playing for LA on a one-day contract) on the 10th to put NY up 4-0.

Then, LA reeled off four straight points from holes 12 through 14 (including a hammer win by Finau over Young on the 13th).

Los Angeles then swept the closest-to-the-pin playoff to win the match.

My power ratings like Los Angeles (+2.38) as the second-best squad in the TGL with New York (+0.01) sitting fourth.

These teams ended the regular season with very similar scrambling and greens in regulation stats. New York drove it farther, on average, but Los Angeles hit more fairways.

What does it all mean?

Well, based on the 50-round average strokes gained per round for each team's starting lineup (per datagolf), the better team is Los Angeles (+1.50). New York's starting lineup is averaging a +1.02 strokes gained per round in this sample.

This method has been pretty strong at predicting match winners, so I'm going to roll with the 1 seed, especially with Schauffele's admitted struggles right now.

Prediction: Los Angeles

