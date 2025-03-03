TGL Best Bets and Predictions for Monday 3/3/25 (Week 8)

And just like that, the TGL first ever regular season enters its final week with three matches spanning two days.

On Monday, we're getting a double-header.

In the opener, Los Angeles Golf Club (3-0-1) takes on The Bay Golf Club (4-0-0) in a battle for TGL regular season supremacy. The Bay leads the league in points (8) with Los Angeles the 2 seed (7 points). Los Angeles has won more holes (23-22).

Closing out the evening, the east coast gets represented with Boston Common (0-3-1) taking on New York Golf Club (1-2-1). Boston has earned just a single point this year (via an overtime loss).

What Is the TGL?

Let's start there: What is the TGL?

The TGL -- Tomorrow's Golf League -- is an indoor, tech-infused golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

How to Watch the TGL

The TGL will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

The first match (Los Angeles vs. The Bay) today starts at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The second (Boston Common vs. New York) begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

TGL Best Bets and Prediction: Los Angeles vs. The Bay

Starters

Starters Los Angeles Golf Club The Bay Golf Club 1 Collin Morikawa Wyndham Clark 2 Sahith Theegala Min Woo Lee 3 Tommy Fleetwood Shane Lowry

This should be the best on-paper matchup we can ask for in the TGL's regular season.

My TGL power ratings rank The Bay a bit better than Los Angeles, and you just can't argue against The Bay in any fashion.

They lead the league in driving distance and accuracy, greens in regulation, and scrambling.

Los Angeles is just fifth in distance but top three in the other three basic tee-to-green stats above.

Based on the average strokes gained for the starting lineups for each team over each golfer's last 50 rounds (per datagolf), LA is the better team (+1.50 strokes gained per round versus +0.93 for The Bay, who are absent Ludvig Aberg).

With the gap in current form -- specifically in approach play -- I'm going to side with Los Angeles to hand The Bay their first TGL loss.

Prediction: Los Angeles

TGL Best Bets and Prediction: Boston Common vs. New York

Starters

Starters Boston Common Golf New York Golf Club 1 Rory McIlroy Cameron Young 2 Keegan Bradley Rickie Fowler 3 Adam Scott Xander Schauffele

Boston Common's performance in the TGL has confused me to no end.

On paper, they're one of the stronger teams in the league, yet their 0-3-1 record has led to a single point in the standings. They're last in the league table but fifth in my power ratings.

They're second in greens in regulation but have converted only 26.3% of scramble opportunities, an outlier situation in the negative sense.

As for New York, they're stronger in my power ratings (-0.49 versus -1.49) than Boston and are second or third in the league in distance, accuracy, GIR, and scrambling.

This match is a win-and-in situation for New York, though they can still reach the playoffs with an overtime or outright loss and some help.

For one of the first times all season, I'm siding with the statistical underdog and going with New York, as Boston's game just hasn't translated to the TGL setup -- especially the wedge play.

Prediction: New York

