TGL Best Bets and Predictions: Atlanta Drive vs. The Bay (Playoffs)

The TGL's first ever championship series will be set after tonight's match between the 2 seed -- The Bay (4-1-0) -- and the 3 seed -- the Atlanta Drive (4-1-0) -- is completed.

The winner of tonight's match will face New York Golf Club, after their upset over Los Angeles Golf Club on Monday night.

Which team has the upper-hand? Let's take a look at the match.

What Is the TGL?

Let's start there: What is the TGL?

The TGL -- Tomorrow's Golf League -- is an indoor, tech-infused golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

How to Watch the TGL

This playoff match between Atlanta and The Bay starts at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, March 18th.

It will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

Atlanta Drive vs. The Bay Match Info

Per the TGL championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, The Bay (+220) entered the playoffs as the co-favorites to win the title with Los Angeles.

Atlanta wasn't far behind at +260.

Now with New York locked in, they're +100, The Bay is +220, and Atlanta is +230 in a tight race.

TGL Starting Lineups

While the TGL rosters feature four golfers per team, the matches are three-on-three.

For this week's match, here are the starting TGL rosters.

Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) in parentheses.

Atlanta Drive

Justin Thomas (10)

Patrick Cantlay (12)

Billy Horschel (20)

Lucas Glover (33) is not listed as a starter.

The Bay

Ludvig Aberg (5)

Shane Lowry (15)

Min Woo Lee (56)

Wyndham Clark (8) is not listed as a starter.

TGL Betting Odds: Atlanta Drive vs. The Bay

Here are the TGL betting odds for this week's match. For current odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team FanDuel Sportsbook Odds The Bay GC -125 Atlanta Drive GC +100

TGL Best Bets and Prediction: Atlanta Drive vs. The Bay

In their first meeting this year, The Bay won 6-5 after these two teams hit the back six tied 2-2 after nine holes of triples play.

Each side won two hammers, and The Bay outdrove Atlanta 323 (on average) to 307 while hitting every fairway (Atlanta hit 80% of their fairways).

The Bay also scrambled perfectly (while still hitting 71% of the greens in regulation) and were also perfect on putts from within 10 feet.

Atlanta, though, actually rates out first in my TGL power ratings (+2.67) with The Bay sitting second (+1.84) based on adjusted point differentials.

The Bay's ball-striking has been impeccable (first in distance, accuracy, and GIR in the regular season) -- and they were also tops in scrambling.

Based on the last 50 rounds of data (per datagolf), the starting lineup for The Bay has averaged +1.23 strokes gained after field-strength adjustments.

That number for Atlanta is +1.34.

This differential has been good to us all season so I'll let it dictate my thoughts overall, as Atlanta has better opponent-adjusted TGL trends but The Bay is virtually impossible to nitpick.

Prediction Atlanta Drive

