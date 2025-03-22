Texas Tech vs Drake Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (26-8) will compete with the No. 11 seed Drake Bulldogs (31-3) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This game tips at 6:10 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas Tech vs. Drake Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Game time: 6:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Location: Wichita, Kansas

Arena: INTRUST Bank Arena

Texas Tech vs. Drake Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (59.8%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Texas Tech-Drake spread (Texas Tech -6.5) or over/under (126.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Texas Tech vs. Drake: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has compiled a 17-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Drake has put together a 17-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Texas Tech (11-12) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (47.8%) than Drake (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Red Raiders have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered 10 times in 18 games at home, and they've covered seven times in 10 games on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bulldogs have a lower winning percentage at home (.357, 5-9-0 record) than on the road (.600, 6-4-0).

Texas Tech vs. Drake: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 27 games this year and has walked away with the win 21 times (77.8%) in those games.

The Red Raiders have a win-loss record of 17-2 when favored by -300 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Drake has won all seven of the games it has been the moneyline underdog this season.

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +240 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.

Texas Tech has an implied victory probability of 75% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Drake Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech's +450 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.9 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per contest (53rd in college basketball).

JT Toppin's team-leading 18.0 points per game ranks 70th in college basketball.

Drake is outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game, with a +395 scoring differential overall. It puts up 70.0 points per game (282nd in college basketball) and gives up 58.4 per outing (second in college basketball).

Bennett Stirtz leads Drake, averaging 19.2 points per game (33rd in college basketball).

The 33.4 rebounds per game the Red Raiders average rank 92nd in the country, and are 3.8 more than the 29.6 their opponents record per contest.

Toppin averages 9.2 rebounds per game (ranking 21st in college basketball) to lead the Red Raiders.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 6.8 boards on average. They record 28.9 rebounds per game, 327th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 22.1.

Cam Manyawu averages 5.3 rebounds per game (508th in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

Texas Tech's 105.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 11th in college basketball, and the 88.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 57th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs rank 24th in college basketball averaging 104.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 28th, allowing 86.7 points per 100 possessions.

