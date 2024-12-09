Texas State vs North Texas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for First Responder Bowl 2024

The Texas State Bobcats will take on the North Texas Mean Green in college football action on Friday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Texas State vs North Texas Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Texas State: (-245) | North Texas: (+198)

Texas State: (-245) | North Texas: (+198) Spread: Texas State: -6.5 (-122) | North Texas: +6.5 (100)

Texas State: -6.5 (-122) | North Texas: +6.5 (100) Total: 68.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Texas State vs North Texas Betting Trends

Texas State has covered the spread six times in 11 games.

Texas State owns an ATS record of 4-3 as 6.5-point or greater favorites.

This year, seven of Texas State's 11 games have hit the over.

North Texas has covered the spread three times in 12 games.

As a 6.5-point underdog or greater, North Texas has one win ATS (1-3) this season.

North Texas has played 12 games this year, and seven of them have hit the over.

Texas State vs North Texas Point Spread

Texas State is favored by 6.5 points over North Texas. Texas State is -122 to cover the spread, with North Texas being +100.

Texas State vs North Texas Over/Under

A combined point total of 68.5 has been set for Texas State-North Texas on Jan. 3, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Texas State vs North Texas Moneyline

North Texas is the underdog, +198 on the moneyline, while Texas State is a -245 favorite.

Texas State vs. North Texas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas State 37.1 14 24.3 60 58.3 12 North Texas 34 29 34.5 121 70.7 12

Texas State vs. North Texas Game Info

Game day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Texas State vs. North Texas analysis on FanDuel Research.