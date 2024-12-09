Texas State vs North Texas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for First Responder Bowl 2024
The Texas State Bobcats will take on the North Texas Mean Green in college football action on Friday.
Texas State vs North Texas Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Texas State: (-245) | North Texas: (+198)
- Spread: Texas State: -6.5 (-122) | North Texas: +6.5 (100)
- Total: 68.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Texas State vs North Texas Betting Trends
- Texas State has covered the spread six times in 11 games.
- Texas State owns an ATS record of 4-3 as 6.5-point or greater favorites.
- This year, seven of Texas State's 11 games have hit the over.
- North Texas has covered the spread three times in 12 games.
- As a 6.5-point underdog or greater, North Texas has one win ATS (1-3) this season.
- North Texas has played 12 games this year, and seven of them have hit the over.
Texas State vs North Texas Point Spread
Texas State is favored by 6.5 points over North Texas. Texas State is -122 to cover the spread, with North Texas being +100.
Texas State vs North Texas Over/Under
A combined point total of 68.5 has been set for Texas State-North Texas on Jan. 3, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.
Texas State vs North Texas Moneyline
North Texas is the underdog, +198 on the moneyline, while Texas State is a -245 favorite.
Texas State vs. North Texas Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas State
|37.1
|14
|24.3
|60
|58.3
|12
|North Texas
|34
|29
|34.5
|121
|70.7
|12
Texas State vs. North Texas Game Info
- Game day: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Game time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: University Park, Texas
- Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
