Texas A&M vs Tennessee Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The Texas A&M Aggies (20-6, 9-4 SEC) will try to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Tennessee Volunteers (21-5, 8-5 SEC) on February 22, 2025 at Reed Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Arena: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas A&M win (60.6%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Saturday's Texas A&M-Tennessee spread (Texas A&M -2.5) or over/under (131.5 points).

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has put together a 14-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Tennessee has covered 15 times in 26 games with a spread this season.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Texas A&M (8-9) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (47.1%) than Tennessee (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

The Aggies own a better record against the spread in home games (7-6-0) than they do in away games (4-4-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Volunteers have a better winning percentage at home (.600, 9-6-0 record) than on the road (.500, 4-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Texas A&M is 6-7-0 this season.

Tennessee has six wins against the spread in 13 SEC games this year.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M has been victorious in 13, or 86.7%, of the 15 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Aggies have been victorious 13 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -137 or shorter on the moneyline.

Tennessee has compiled a 1-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Volunteers have played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Texas A&M has an implied victory probability of 57.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M outscores opponents by 8.2 points per game (scoring 73.7 per game to rank 198th in college basketball while allowing 65.5 per outing to rank 30th in college basketball) and has a +213 scoring differential overall.

Wade Taylor IV leads Texas A&M, putting up 14.9 points per game (271st in college basketball).

Tennessee outscores opponents by 14.1 points per game (posting 74.6 points per game, 170th in college basketball, and giving up 60.5 per contest, fourth in college basketball) and has a +366 scoring differential.

Chaz Lanier paces Tennessee, putting up 17.5 points per game (92nd in college basketball).

The Aggies win the rebound battle by 8.8 boards on average. They collect 36.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 16th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.7 per contest.

Andersson Garcia averages 5.7 rebounds per game (ranking 383rd in college basketball) to lead the Aggies.

The Volunteers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 7.9 boards. They are collecting 34.7 rebounds per game (57th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.8.

Igor Milicic Jr. leads the Volunteers with 7.8 rebounds per game (76th in college basketball).

Texas A&M ranks 206th in college basketball with 94.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 16th in college basketball defensively with 84.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Volunteers average 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (78th in college basketball), and allow 81.3 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

