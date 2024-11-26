Texas A&M vs Oregon Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 26

The Texas A&M Aggies (4-1) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (5-0) on November 26, 2024. The Ducks have won five games in a row.

Texas A&M vs. Oregon Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Game time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Texas A&M vs. Oregon Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M win (51.8%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Tuesday's Texas A&M-Oregon spread (Texas A&M -3.5) or total (144.5 points).

Texas A&M vs. Oregon: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Oregon has won two games against the spread this season.

The Aggies covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last year. They covered five times in 15 games when playing at home, and they covered six times in 12 games when playing on the road.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Ducks had a lower winning percentage at home (.438, 7-9-0 record) than away (.455, 5-6-0).

Texas A&M vs. Oregon: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M has come away with three wins in the four contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Aggies have a win-loss record of 3-1 when favored by -154 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Oregon has not been the moneyline underdog yet this season.

The Ducks have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

Texas A&M has an implied victory probability of 60.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Oregon Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M has a +86 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.2 points per game. It is putting up 78.8 points per game to rank 151st in college basketball and is giving up 61.6 per outing to rank 34th in college basketball.

Zhuric Phelps' team-leading 16 points per game ranks 203rd in the nation.

Oregon's +80 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16 points per game) is a result of putting up 82 points per game (90th in college basketball) while allowing 66 per outing (84th in college basketball).

Oregon's leading scorer, Nate Bittle, is 192nd in the country, averaging 16.2 points per game.

The Aggies win the rebound battle by 16.2 boards on average. They record 42 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth in college basketball, while their opponents grab 25.8 per outing.

Solomon Washington's 7.2 rebounds per game lead the Aggies and rank 176th in college basketball play.

The Ducks win the rebound battle by 5.4 boards on average. They collect 36 rebounds per game, 95th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.6.

Bittle's 10.2 rebounds per game lead the Ducks and rank 18th in the nation.

Texas A&M scores 99.3 points per 100 possessions (137th in college basketball), while allowing 77.6 points per 100 possessions (24th in college basketball).

The Ducks' 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 83rd in college basketball, and the 82.5 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 74th in college basketball.

