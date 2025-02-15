Texas A&M vs Arkansas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 15

The Texas A&M Aggies (19-5, 8-3 SEC) will host the Arkansas Razorbacks (15-9, 4-7 SEC) after winning three home games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Arena: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas A&M win (81%)

See these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's Texas A&M-Arkansas spread (Texas A&M -8.5) or over/under (138.5 points).

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has compiled a 14-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Arkansas has put together a 10-14-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, Texas A&M (5-4) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.6%) than Arkansas (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

In home games, the Aggies have a better record against the spread (7-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (4-3-0).

Against the spread, the Razorbacks have been better at home (7-7-0) than on the road (2-4-0).

Texas A&M's record against the spread in conference action is 6-5-0.

Arkansas has five wins against the spread in 11 SEC games this season.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M has come away with 12 wins in the 14 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Aggies have been a -365 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Arkansas has compiled a 3-6 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Razorbacks have played as a moneyline underdog of +285 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas A&M has a 78.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M has a +221 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.3 points per game. It is putting up 74.8 points per game to rank 163rd in college basketball and is allowing 65.5 per outing to rank 33rd in college basketball.

Wade Taylor IV's team-leading 15 points per game ranks 257th in the country.

Arkansas is outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game, with a +187 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.7 points per game (108th in college basketball) and allows 68.9 per contest (89th in college basketball).

Adou Thiero leads Arkansas, putting up 16.1 points per game (164th in college basketball).

The Aggies prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 9.5 boards. They are collecting 36.9 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.4 per outing.

Solomon Washington averages 5.6 rebounds per game (ranking 404th in college basketball) to lead the Aggies.

The Razorbacks come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. They are pulling down 32.5 rebounds per game (159th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.4.

Thiero's 6.3 rebounds per game lead the Razorbacks and rank 269th in the country.

Texas A&M averages 95.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (186th in college basketball), and gives up 83.8 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

The Razorbacks rank 121st in college basketball with 98.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 70th defensively with 88.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

