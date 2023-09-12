Terry McLaurin Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Washington Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin will be up against the team with last season's 12th-ranked passing defense, the Denver Broncos (210.2 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is McLaurin worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Broncos? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

McLaurin vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos

Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.99

6.99 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.70

56.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

McLaurin 2022 Fantasy Performance

McLaurin picked up 152.0 fantasy points (8.9 per game), 14th at his position and 62nd in the league.

In his one game this year, McLaurin accumulated 3.1 fantasy points. He had 31 receiving yards on two catches (four targets) and zero touchdowns.

McLaurin picked up 16.5 fantasy points -- eight catches, 105 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 13 versus the New York Giants, which was his best game last season.

McLaurin's 13.7 fantasy points in Week 16 against the San Francisco 49ers -- four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last year.

In Week 4 versus the Dallas Cowboys, McLaurin finished with a season-low 1.5 fantasy points, via this stat line: two receptions, 15 yards, on six targets.

In his second-worst game of the season, McLaurin ended up with 3.7 fantasy points -- two receptions, 25 yards, on five targets -- in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver allowed more than 300 passing yards to three QBs last year.

11 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Broncos last year.

Through the air last season, Denver allowed at least two passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Broncos gave up three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against Denver last season, six players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Broncos allowed 14 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Denver allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to six players last season.

Looking at run D, the Broncos allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to five players last season.

Against Denver last season, nine players ran for at least one TD.

The Broncos allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last season.

