3 Best US Open Bets and Predictions for Day 6

The final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, is underway this week.

We should see plenty of fun matches and storylines emerge in the coming days, and FanDuel Sportsbook has US Open odds for all the matches over the next two weeks.

Let's see which third-round matches could have the most betting value on Friday.

US Open Betting Picks for Day 6

Jessica Pegula vs. Victoria Azarenka

Jessica Pegula has dominated the stat sheet over the first two rounds, taking out Mayar Sherif 6-0, 6-4 and then following that up with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Anna Blinkova. While neither of those opponents were expected to be serious threats for last year's US Open runner-up, it's an encouraging sign that Pegula has quickly put a forgettable summer -- one that included a first-round exit at Wimbledon -- behind her.

Given Pegula's rise in form, we could be looking at another straight-sets win in her upcoming encounter with Victoria Azarenka.

Azarenka, a two-time major winner, is long past being the player who was once ranked as high as No. 1, but she's occasionally made some noise at Grand Slams in the back half of her career, reaching the 2020 US Open final and 2023 Australian Open semifinals.

That being said, she's just 11-11 in 2025, and at 36 years old, Azarenka might be running out of steam as she nears the end of her professional playing days. This season, she's just 2-9 versus top-50 opponents and 0-4 against top-20 players. This US Open is the first time all year she's won more than one match in main draw, as well.

If Pegula plays at her best, there might not be a whole lot Azarenka can do to hurt her. The American's first two matches came well under 21 games, and a similar result could be coming on Friday.

Frances Tiafoe vs. Jan-Lennard Struff

Jan-Lennard Struff pulled off a surprise five-set win over world No. 11 Holger Rune, but he'll now have face American Frances Tiafoe, who's well known for thriving on the big stage at the US Open. As a reminder, Tiafoe has made at least the fourth round in five straight US Opens, and he's a two-time semifinalist.

Struff has already spent a great deal of time on court after not only already playing nine sets through the first two rounds but also adding seven more from three qualifying matches. That's a lot of playing time for anyone, let alone a 35-year-old.

Struff entered the event in questionable form, too, as he's ranked 144th with a 9-18 record, and his win over Rune was his first over a top-20 opponent all season, going 0-4 in the split before that.

Tennis Abstract gives Tiafoe a 79.5% chance of victory, and that's not even accounting for the home-court advantage he'll have in front of what should be a rowdy crowd in Grandstand. Despite facing some adversity in his opening matches, particularly in the second round, Tiafoe won by five-plus games in both.

Taylor Townsend vs. Mirra Andreeva

Taylor Townsend got a nice second-round win over Jelena Ostapenko -- one that's unfortunately been overshadowed by Ostapenko insulting Townsend after the match -- and she's enjoyed a solid summer on home soil after stringing together consecutive wins in both Washington and Cincinnati.

However, she's now running into a red-hot Mirra Andreeva, who has smoked back-to-back opponents. Andreeva didn't even need an hour to take out Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-1 in the first round, and she then produced a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Anastasia Potapova.

Despite Andreeva playing just one North American warmup match ahead of the US Open, it sure looks like she's fully dialed in for another strong showing at a major after reaching the quarterfinals at both the French Open and Wimbledon.

While Townsend has found her footing as one of the world's best doubles players -- she's presently ranked No. 1 -- she hasn't found the same success in singles, where she's ranked No. 139. Over her career, she's 2-14 versus top-10 players, and she'll face a rising Andreeva who's up to 5th in the rankings at just 18 years old.

Tennis Abstract projects a 79.9% win probability for Andreeva. There's a good chance she has another dominant showing, giving a clear path toward the under.

