2 Best US Open Bets and Predictions for Day 11

The US Open is into the second week, and we should be treated to some fantastic matches in the coming days. The quarterfinals continue on Wednesday

We should see plenty of fun matches and storylines emerge in the coming days, and FanDuel Sportsbook has US Open odds for all the matches over the next two weeks.

Let's see which matches could have the most betting value.

US Open Betting Picks for Day 11

Karolina Muchova vs. Naomi Osaka

With the way Naomi Osaka has played, I'm a firm believer that she has a great chance to lift the US Open trophy when it's all said and done, but Karolina Muchova is a tricky opponent, and the value might lie in picking this match to go three sets.

Going back to her memorable opener versus Venus Williams, Muchova's matches have all gone to a final set over the first four rounds. While just one of Osaka's US Open matches have gone to a third set thus far, her history against Muchova points to an extended match.

Osaka and Muchova have split their career head-to-head 2-2, and three of their four matches have gone three sets, which includes their most recent meeting at the 2025 Australian Open. Even their lone straight-sets match -- a loss for Osaka at last year's US Open -- narrowly missed going to a deciding set in a second-set tiebreak.

Massey Ratings predicts three sets as the most likely outcome between these two, as well.

Jannik Sinner vs. Lorenzo Musetti

Outside of a small hiccup where he dropped a set to Denis Shapovalov, Jannik Sinner has been predictably dominant during this US Open run, with his other three matches totaling 22, 25, and 21 total match games.

Sinner's 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Alexander Bublik in the fourth round was particularly impressive. Not only was Bublik in fantastic form over the last few months -- going 20-2 since the start of the French Open with three titles -- but he hadn't been broken even once over the first three rounds. Bublik's also the only player not named Carlos Alcaraz to beat Sinner all season.

Maybe Lorenzo Musetti is able to steal a set, but few can do any damage to Sinner when he's locked in like this. While Musetti has lost just one set himself, just one of his opponents, Flavio Cobolli, ranked inside the top 50 in hard court Elo rating, per Tennis Abstract, and Cobolli wasn't able to finish their match due to injury.

This is also Musetti's weakest surface, as the world No. 10 is just 26th in hard court Elo rating and will now face the tour's top player on the surface. Musetti entered the US Open 7-7 on hard courts this year, and the vast majority of his success has been contained to clay tournaments.

There really isn't much reason to think Musetti will be the guy to give Sinner trouble, and the world No. 1 should coast to another win under 32 total games.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.