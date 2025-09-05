Best Bets for the US Open Women's Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Amanda Anisimova

The US Open is into the final weekend, and FanDuel Sportsbook has US Open odds for both championship matches.

First up is the women's final on Saturday between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova. Let's see where we can find betting value.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Amanda Anisimova in the US Open Championship

As noted yesterday, I backed Sabalenka to win the championship ahead of this tournament, and the most likely scenario is that she lifts the trophy on Saturday.

Between the Australian Open and US Open, Sabalenka has now reached the final in six straight hard-court majors dating back to 2023. She went on to win three of those five completed tournaments, giving her a 39-2 record across those matches. Even if we expand to all surfaces, she's now advanced to the semifinals or better in 11 of the last 12 Grand Slams she's played.

Yeah, there's a reason she's the world No 1.

However, just like in her semifinal match against Jessica Pegula, when strictly looking at this specific matchup, this is simply a good value to back the American underdog.

Although Pegula wasn't able to complete the upset, she pushed the match to three sets and was broken just twice. As Pegula herself pointed out, she lost only four points on serve the entire third set. In fact, in terms of total points won in the match, Sabalenka edged out Pegula by a razor-thin margin (90-88).

Meanwhile, Anisimova gutted out a three-set win over Naomi Osaka 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 to reach this final, an impressive result against a rejuvenated four-time major winner who had previously never lost a Grand Slam semifinal. Osaka had lost one set ahead of that match and was easily showing her best form since her return to the tour last season.

Between that victory and her revenge win over Iga Swiatek in the previous round, it's safe to say Animisova is capable of beating anyone with how she's playing now.

And then there's this: Anisimova actually leads the head-to-head versus Sabalenka 6-3.

While a lot of those wins came in 2022, Anisimova has won two of the last three dating back to last summer, and the most recent victory came at this year's Wimbledon. If nothing else, it should give Anisimova added confidence that she can go all the way, and the crowd will be fully behind her against Sabalenka, much like they were for Pegula in the semis.

There are simply a lot of signs that this will be a much closer battle than these odds suggest, making Anisimova a solid value here.

