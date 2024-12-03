Tennessee vs Syracuse Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - December 3

The Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when they host the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on December 3, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Game time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee win (91.1%)

See the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Tuesday's Tennessee-Syracuse spread (Tennessee -19.5) or total (143.5 points).

Tennessee vs. Syracuse: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has put together a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Syracuse has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Volunteers had a better record against the spread when playing at home (11-5-0) than they did on the road (5-6-0) last season.

Last year, the Orange were 7-9-0 at home against the spread (.438 winning percentage). Away, they were 4-7-0 ATS (.364).

Tennessee vs. Syracuse: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has yet to lose any of the five games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Volunteers have been a -4000 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

Syracuse has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Orange have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1400 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 97.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee's +188 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.6 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 54.7 per contest (second in college basketball).

Tennessee's leading scorer, Chaz Lanier, ranks 80th in college basketball putting up 17.7 points per game.

Syracuse outscores opponents by 2.7 points per game (posting 81.0 points per game, 84th in college basketball, and conceding 78.3 per contest, 321st in college basketball) and has a +16 scoring differential.

Syracuse's leading scorer, JJ Starling, is 31st in college basketball, scoring 19.8 points per game.

The 35.4 rebounds per game the Volunteers average rank 88th in the country, and are 12.5 more than the 22.9 their opponents pull down per outing.

Igor Milicic Jr. leads the team with 6.7 rebounds per game (229th in college basketball action).

The 39.3 rebounds per game the Orange accumulate rank 14th in the nation, 8.3 more than the 31.0 their opponents grab.

Donnie Freeman leads the Orange with 9.2 rebounds per game (30th in college basketball).

Tennessee's 109.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 15th in college basketball, and the 73.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank third in college basketball.

The Orange rank 131st in college basketball with 98.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 282nd defensively with 95.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

