Tennessee vs Ole Miss Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

The Tennessee Volunteers (24-5, 11-5 SEC) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Ole Miss Rebels (20-9, 9-7 SEC) on March 5, 2025 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Arena: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ole Miss win (52.6%)

Before you bet on Wednesday's Tennessee-Ole Miss spread (Tennessee -3.5) or over/under (137.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Ole Miss has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Tennessee covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Ole Miss covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (62.5%).

The Volunteers have a better record against the spread at home (9-7-0) than they do on the road (5-5-0).

Against the spread, the Rebels have an identical winning percentage (.400) at home (6-9-0 record) and away (4-6-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Tennessee is 7-9-0 this year.

Against the spread in SEC play, Ole Miss is 6-10-0 this year.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 22 games this year and has walked away with the win 19 times (86.4%) in those games.

This year, the Volunteers have won 17 of 19 games when listed as at least -160 or better on the moneyline.

Ole Miss has won 36.4% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-7).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, the Rebels have a record of 2-4 (33.3%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 61.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee's +383 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.5 points per game (163rd in college basketball) while giving up 61.3 per contest (seventh in college basketball).

Chaz Lanier is 74th in the country with a team-leading 17.8 points per game.

Ole Miss puts up 77.9 points per game (81st in college basketball) while giving up 71.0 per outing (150th in college basketball). It has a +199 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Ole Miss' leading scorer, Sean Pedulla, ranks 248th in the nation, putting up 15.2 points per game.

The Volunteers rank 63rd in college basketball at 34.3 rebounds per game. That's 7.0 more than the 27.3 their opponents average.

Igor Milicic Jr. tops the Volunteers with 7.5 rebounds per game (106th in college basketball play).

The Rebels lose the rebound battle by an average of 3.5 boards. They are recording 29.6 rebounds per game (314th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 33.1.

Malik Dia's 5.5 rebounds per game lead the Rebels and rank 441st in the nation.

Tennessee scores 99.9 points per 100 possessions (80th in college basketball), while giving up 82.2 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

The Rebels rank 75th in college basketball with 100.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 132nd defensively with 91.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!